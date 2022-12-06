MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello will change waste hauler services at the start of January.
The council made it official on Nov. 28, unanimously voting to approve a five-year contract with Republic Services of Champaign to become the single-waste hauler for the city. Previously, up to four licenses were available, but only one - Green For Life Environment (GFL) - was licensed in Monticello.
The city has been discussing going to a single-hauler system since June, in part, to help keep the prices for residential customers in check.
New containers are expected to be delivered during the last week of December and GFL, is expected to begin collecting customer residential totes at about the same time. There will be one 95-gallon trash container and one 95-gallon recycling container delivered by Republic per customer.
The billing change will be reflected in the city’s water and sewer bill. Beginning in January, residents will see an additional charge of $23.50 on their bills. The rate will increase by 4% each January, according to the contract approved by the council last week.
Trash service will be provided to the residents on a weekly basis. The plan is to section off the city in different pickup days and complete services in a four-day plan. Recycling will be picked up every other week. A schedule will be provided to the residents.
All City of Monticello utility service customers will be automatically enrolled in the refuse and recycling program. Customers who do not require residential refuse and recycling services will be provided with information on how to exempt themselves from the program.
According to city officials, anyone who owns a business and has trash pick-up at that business is eligible to be exempt. There are few exceptions otherwise and a simple opt-out option is not available.
“This is the only waste-hauler in the city,” City Administrator Terry Summers said.
Every household will receive a postcard with more details, officials said. It is not necessary to return the card.
GFL not adding
new customers
Since the decision to go with Republic, city crews have been picking up trash for new residents, Summers told the council.
“Anybody new in town or who moves to a different location in Monticello, cannot get trash service with our current hauler,” Summers said.
They will be eligible to receive services once the new haulers begin service following Jan. 1.
“It’s frustrating that we have are under contract and they are not meeting their obligation,” said Ward 1 Alderwoman Mary Vogt. “Thank you to our city workers for doing that.”
“Our employees did not hesitate to do that,” Summers said. “It’s a small workload but they are willing to do it for this month.”