MONTICELLO – City officials say they are still working out the final details with the new waste hauler in Monticello, which will begin operations on Jan. 1.
Last month, the city approved a five-year deal with Republic Services of Champaign to become the single waste-hauler for the city. Earlier this month, the city sent residents a postcard outlining some of the changes. That information was met with mixed reviews, said city officials at last week’s city council meeting.
Several members of the council announced they had received feedback and answered questions about the changes.
“I thought they were done very well,” said Ward 3 Alderman Ian Clark.
But Ward 3 Alderman Rodney Burris said he received feedback that the information was “confusing” and it opting out appeared to be complicated.
According to city officials, anyone who owns a business and has trash pick-up at that business, is eligible to be exempt.
All City of Monticello utility service customers will be automatically enrolled in the refuse and recycling program. Every Monticello resident requiring refuse and recycling services will be provided with one 95-gallon trash container and one 95-gallon recycling container before the end of the year.
The city will administer the program and the monthly charge of $23.50 will be included on resident’s monthly utility billing along with city water and sanitary sewer fees.
Trash service will be provided weekly and recycling will be offered every other week with scheduled pick-up Monday through Thursday. All customers will be notified of their specific pick-up day.
All trash must be bagged and tied before being deposited in your tote. Customers are asked to wheel their totes to the curb the night before or prior to 5:30 a.m. on their designated collection day. The arrows on the top of the lid should face the street, while the wheels and handle should face the house. If possible, please leave one foot of space between the edge of the street and the tote.
City Administrator Terry Summers praised three city officials for their hard work in answering questions from residents and getting the program ready to begin. He commended City Clerk Jill Potts, Finance Director Maura Metcalf and utility billing clerk Nicole Stewart for preparing the program to start.
“They all knew what this transition was going to be like,” he said. “We are still working on the final details – what is Republic doing and when and also, when is GFL (the current waste-hauler) doing what. Jill, Maura and Nicole couldn’t have handled it any better.”
Potts agreed that the process has been difficult, but city staff is ready for the transition.
“We have tried very hard to answer everyone’s questions and it is getting easier to do that every day,” she said. “At first, we didn’t know all of the answers, but we learned to find them quickly and we helped each other.”
Other business
The council approved a $6.8 million budget last week. Some identified expenditures include $250,000 additional payment to the police pension fund; $68,000 for a police squad, police vehicle equipment, and camera systems; $50,000 for a fire and rescue squad and to increase the number of volunteer firefighters; $715,000 for sidewalk improvements along State Street; $610,000 for improvements to Robert C. Burke Memorial Park; and $30,000 for Oberheim Park development which would include marketing, feasibility study and a boundary survey.