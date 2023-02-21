MONTICELLO – City of Monticello officials will consider expanding the business district, which would lead to an increase in a funding source for public and private projects.
In 2019, the city council created a business district with a 1% sales tax on eligible items, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
In just three years, the city has reimbursed nearly $100,000 for building improvements within the boundaries of the business district, said City Administrator Terry Summers.
“The private investments exceeds $500,000 for these building improvements,” he said. “So far for 2023, there is $52,270 of public funds allocated for building improvements, with an additional $110,000 of private investment.”
The previous business district included 191 parcels of property and rights-of-way in the city. Generally, the district included parcels of property from North Railroad Street east to Buchanan Street along Bridge Street/West Center Street, and parcels along Illinois 105 from East High Street south to West Marion Street, including blocks of parcels between Park and Buchanan streets.
Last Monday, Jared Kanallakan, an associate planner at Moran Economic Development, based in Edwardsville, told the city council more funding would be available for improvements, if the business district were to be expanded.
“We are proposing adding 291 parcels to the north side, south side and west side of the existing area,” he said.
Beginning on the north side of the original area, the amended area extends north to Illinois 105, Iron Horse Place, and Interstate 72 taking in adjacent properties to Medical Center Drive. Additionally, along North Charter Street the amended area extends north to take in adjacent property to Oglesby Street. On the west side of the original area the amended area extends west along Bridge Street taking in property adjacent to Green Apple Lane in the westernmost portion of the amended area, and parcels near Opal Drive in the northwestern portion of the boundary. The southern portion of the amended area takes in parcels south of Marion Street and continues along Illinois 105 taking in properties on the west side of the roadway to the southern corporate boundary of the city.
To the north, the boundaries go all of the way to Rick Ridings Chevrolet. To the south, the new boundaries include Tractor Supply and nearby businesses.
The property to be included in the new boundaries will not be rezoned. Those that are residential, will remain residential, officials said.
“Our sales taxes overall have increased,” said Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland. “I think that is due to our efforts in supporting businesses through Monticello Main Street and also just trying to show that we are supportive.”
A 1.0% sales tax will be imposed upon all in the business of selling tangible personal property, other than an item of tangible personal property titled or registered with an agency of the state (such as vehicles). It shall not be applicable to food consumed off the premises where it is sold, other than alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and food that has been prepared for immediate consumption; and prescription and non-prescription medicines, drugs, medical appliances, modifications to a motor vehicle for the purpose of rendering it usable by a disabled person, and insulin, urine testing materials, syringes and needles used by diabetics for human use. Simply, the tax would not be on medicine, groceries or vehicle sales.
Summers said the project is dedicated to the promotion of the public interest, the enhancement of the tax base, the creation, development, improvement, maintenance and the redevelopment of the business district.
“It’s a very good program and has worked very well for us,” Summers said.
Unlike a TIF, business districts do not divert real estate tax proceeds from local taxing bodies, which is used to create funds for improvements within those districts.
The city will hold a public hearing on the program during the March 13 regularly-scheduled city council meeting.