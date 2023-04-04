MONTICELLO – City officials say recent studies indicate the need to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Old Route 47 and North Market Street in Monticello.
“We talked about this last year,” said City Administrator Terry Summers. “We are talking about the stretch of road from basically Rick Ridings north to Trailblazer Lane. The rest of this stretch goes over the interstate and turns into Market Street/ Route 105. Those sections would be Illinois Department of Transportation jurisdiction.”
Capital Improvement Project Manager Jim Grabarczyk said a speed study was requested by Walden Pond residents as well as representatives of Kirby Medical Center and the study actually expanded beyond that, but for now, the city is only concerned with that section.
The speed studies are designed to calculate the average speed of the traffic, accident history, access control to driveways, entrances and subdivisions.
Grabarczyk said IDOT has agreed that speeds need to be lowered and has already lowered the speed limit on the Interstate 72 overpass from 50 mph to 45 mph, following their philosophy of lowering speeds only 5 mph at a time.
“The city has also talked with Ameren about getting an estimate for lighting the corridor that we are talking about, where there are no lights,” he said. “There are some to the (Kirby) Medical Center, but not beyond that to Trailblazer Lane. We are still waiting to get that estimate from Ameren.”
City officials are also discussing the possibility of a future pedestrian crossing at Route 47 near the entrance to Lodge Park. A location has not yet been decided.
“We just know the pedestrian crossing would be similar to what was built on Washington Street crossing Route 105,” he said.
The total length of the stretch of road that the city has jurisdiction over is 4,000 feet, Grabarczyk said. Estimates revealed the travel time at 35 mph is 1.3 minutes and is 1.01 minutes at 40 mph.
“That only equates to 17.4 seconds,” he said.
Grabarczyk said his focus is on the difference in the braking distance.
“It’s really a function of reaction time,” he said. When you go from 35 to 45 mph, it takes an additional 20 seconds to bring your vehicle to a complete stop and not because of the road conditions or your vehicle, it’s just your reaction time when going faster.”
Stakeholders in favor
Grabarczyk said he has talked to a number of stakeholders who are in favor of lowering the speed limit including the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello Community School District, the Walden Pond Home Owner’s Association, Piatt County Forest Preserve, and the Monticello Police Department.
“The sheriff supports it, but in neutral behavior because he feels like we are going to get some pushback on it and his comment was that you can’t please everybody and I understand his position,” he said.
IDOT officials agreed that the speed on the overpass most likely needs to be lowered, but their policy is to only lower it five mph at a time. Grabarczyk said that if changes are made to the section that Monticello has jurisdiction over, that information will be passed along to IDOT officials for further consideration.
None of the council members voiced opposition to the plan and Summers is expected to draft an ordinance for the council to consider next month.