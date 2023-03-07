MONTICELLO – Increased revenues and conservative estimates on the current year budget will allow the city council to consider several new expenditures including the purchase of two additional squads for the police department.
Later this month, the city is expected to vote on nearly $100,000 in additional spending, which is not unexpected said City Administrator Terry Summers.
“In the last three or four years I think, we have used that extra money and invested it in equipment, the police pension fund and wherever we can,” he said.
In the last fiscal year, expenditures were estimated to be $5,622,000 and the city spent $5,234,600.
The estimated revenues were projected to be $4,827,000, but the actual revenues turned out to be $8,556,672.
“A lot of our revenues were over what we estimated, but the largest portion of that came from corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT), which are figured by the Illinois Department of Revenue. Those are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local taxing bodies to replace money that was lost when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.
Summers said the city entered 2023 with a balance of $9,016,500.
The estimated general fund revenues for fiscal year 2023 were estimated at $6,003,033 and the approved expenditures were estimated at $6,857,464 but there was more than $800,000 in reserves, Summers said.
Summers said he has discussed it with other city officials and he would like the council to consider the purchase of two additional squad cars for the police department.
One squad car estimated at $50,000 was already in the budget. Summers would like to add an additional $65,000 for two additional new squads, which includes the trade-in of a 2019 Ford Expedition.
Summers is also requesting the council to consider $55,200 for upgrades at the city’s public works building; and an additional $2,000 for the youth recreational football program. The funds would go for equipment such as helmets which can cost more than $250, Summers added.
In all, Summers is proposing adding another $96,697 in expenditures, but if projections are accurate, the city would still end the fiscal year with more than $950,000 in reserves.
The council will consider the request at the March 13 meeting.
Harassment policy
The city council passed an anti-harassment policy which goes into effect immediately.
“Currently, we do not have an anti-harassment policy,” Summers told the council last week.
“The City of Monticello strives to create and maintain a work environment in which people are treated with dignity, decency and respect.
The environment of the company should be characterized by mutual trust and the absence of intimidation, oppression and exploitation. The City will not tolerate unlawful discrimination or harassment of any kind.”
The new policy includes definitions of harassment and retaliation and promises confidentiality with claims. There is also an eight-step complaint procedure outlined which includes a review by the City Administrator.
The council unanimously passed the ordinance.
The meeting was the first for new Police Chief Rob Bross who reported he is looking to find candidates for police officer positions.
“I would like to put out more information about lateral hires which requires a police officer to be certified with the State of Illinois, have a minimum of two years in their department, and have a willingness to transfer to us,” he said. “We would like to push that and hopefully find some people that work for smaller agencies that would like to work for a mid-sized town.”
Bross will also host a “Meet the Chief” event Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Building.