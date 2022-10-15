The City of Monticello will be performing routine hydrant flushing the week of Oct. 16 through Oct. 21, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Residents may experience discolored water during this process, and should only run cold water for a few minutes for the water to clear up if discolored water occurs.
The City of Monticello’s lead informational notice can be found on the City’s website.
Please contact the City of Monticello MCUS office at 217.762.2583 during operating hours if you have any questions.