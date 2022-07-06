MONTICELLO – City of Monticello officials are looking for citizen input on an update for the city’s comprehensive plan.
Residents are now able to complete an on-line survey for the comprehensive plan update.
“We want your opinions on what direction you would like to see the community grow towards over the next 20 years,” said Mayor Larry Stoner.
The purpose of the plan is to establish a shared vision for Monticello to guide future actions and decisions. This is intended to provide predictability and consistency over time, which encourages investment.
The planning document is a “living” guide for growth and changes in the City of Monticello. The plan represents the City’s best effort to address current issues and anticipate future needs.
The plan lists goals, objectives, strategies, key indicators and action steps for each element of the plan, including housing, public infrastructure and utilities, transportation and mobility, economic prosperity, agricultural and natural resources, community facilities and services, and collaboration and partnerships.
The plan being updated now was finished in 2014 and list goals for 2034.
Residents who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for Monticello Chamber Bucks.