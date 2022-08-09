MONTICELLO – Students return to classes in Monticello on Aug. 17 and one Monticello parent is much more anxious for that day than most.
Adam Clapp, who has three daughters in the district, is the new superintendent of schools in Monticello, having taken over for the retired Vic Zimmerman on July 1.
“When students are in the building and our full staff is in the building, that’s when school gives us our sense of purpose,” Clapp said. “Everyone loves summer, including me, but I can’t wait to welcome our students back.”
Teachers report on Aug. 15 and Clapp is anxious to meet with them as a group, particularly the 17 new teachers who will be welcomed into the district.
Clapp can relate to each of them. In 2007, Clapp’s first job in education was as a science teacher in Monticello. He was also the freshman basketball and assistant coach for the football and softball teams.
Clapp grew up in Oakland and graduated from high school there in 2002. After a year in Monticello, his old high school called and he returned for a four-year stint to teach science. In 2012, he was promoted to high school principal. In 2016, he finished his certification to become superintendent.
A year later, he returned to Monticello as high school principal.
“I worked under Lance Landeck who is still superintendent at Oakland,” Clapp said. “He was very supportive and pushed me to take more leadership opportunities as they came. He was very supportive when the Monticello High School Principal’s job opened. That gave me the opportunity to work under another great leader in Vic Zimmerman. I have learned so much from both of them.”
In November 2021, the Monticello School Board named Clapp to replace Zimmerman.
Two months later, Zimmerman and Clapp met for 90 minutes each week to prepare for the transition.
“We had a list of topics we covered and discussed,” Zimmerman said. “He will do a great job as superintendent. He is a level-headed big-picture guy that also understands that the little things matter. The Board of Education and district are in wonderful hands with Adam steering the ship. He knows that making great hires is the first step to success and is not afraid to go after the best new faculty and staff members for the district.”
Zimmerman left the district in excellent financial shape with more than $32 million in funds.
Landeck also has confidence in Clapp.
“I’m excited for Adam, Jessie and the girls,” he said. “Monticello is a great community for him to have his first Superintendency in. Adam has always put students’ priorities first in all decisions. He is able to evaluate all situations with a critical, yet fair and understanding lens. I am very confident that Monticello schools will continue to grow and excel under his leadership.”
Best is the standard
“While we made excellent progress on lots of fronts over the last 15 years, we know that there is always something that can be better,” Zimmerman added. “Status quo is never acceptable and as Adam likes to say ‘Best is the Standard.’
Clapp said those meetings helped make this a “smooth transition.”
“The other big advantage I have is that I know a lot of the staff and students and have established relationships,” he added. “We have had one-on-one staff meetings over the summer and that has been very valuable to see perspectives from our staff members in my new role. We have talked about areas we can improve and areas that need attention.”
Clapp also credits the support staff in the district office for helping his first month go smoothly.
“Working with the support staff in the unit office has been a blessing,” he said. “They are great, extremely helpful, and willing to answer any question I have about things in the office. They go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Other than making some minor improvements and tweaks, Clapp said he has no major changes in mind.
“We are just hoping for and looking forward to a normal school year,” he said. “Last year, was like two school years in one. We had the first part of the year where we had the Covid restrictions still in place with the masking and all of that. Then, at the end of February and start of March, those restrictions went away and it felt like the start of a brand new year. We are looking forward to starting the year strong and as normal as can be. That’s why we got into the profession in the first place.”
But Clapp, said some good may have come out of that.
“There was another degree of stress over the last two years that our students, staff, and community have never faced before,” he said. “But I think we are stronger for it now and we have always done a good job at Monticello of understanding the concerns of our students. Some worried about learning loss during Covid, but our staff and our students adapted and it was a learning experience.”
While Zimmerman is only a phone call away to get any questions answered, Clapp will also surely be answering questions for Travis Courson, the new principal at the Monticello High School. Courson is the former associate principal at Urbana High School and a Monticello High School graduate.
“It is really neat to see him step up and work with the Monticello staff and assistant Principal Dan Sheehan,” Clapp added. “We have some great new administrators in Amanda Ryder, the new principal at White Heath; our new special education administrator, Kristen Cothern; and Chelsi Thomas, the new assistant principal at Washington Elementary. Our entire administrative team is the best and I love working with them.”
Clapp has three children in the district. Twins Willa and Cadence are in fifth grade and first-grader Jaxie will be in Washington School, where his office is located.
“My daughters adored Dr. Zimmerman and they already miss him a lot,” he said. “But they are used to this office so that’s pretty cool. Our family is invested in this community and I can’t wait for the school year to start.”