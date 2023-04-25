MONTICELLO – Additional security measures are coming to buildings in the Monticello School district to make them safer from unwanted intruders.
“Every time there is a school shooting that makes national headlines like the one recently in Nashville, I get calls and e-mails from concerned citizens and parents about the safety measures at our buildings,” Superintendent Adam Clapp said.
Monticello Police Chief Rob Bross met with school administrators earlier in April, Clapp said. He is the husband of school resource officer Lindsey Bross, has been in the community for several years and has children in the district. He is familiar with all of the buildings as well.
“We had a great conversation and we talked about collaborating with the police department more,” Clapp said. “Of course, Lindsey is here two days a week and in the other county schools the other three. But on the dates she is not in the building, he makes more of an effort to be seen around our buildings and so that is really nice to see a Monticello Police Chief in the building, as well. It is an added bonus to have this collaboration.”
Door security
Each building has locked doors and a buzzer system, Clapp said.
“After 8:15 in the morning, our administrators and custodians make sure all of the buildings’ doors are locked and after that, visitors must ring the buzzer and one of our staff will answer,” he added.
They are allowed into the building after providing information on who they are and their purpose for visiting.
But Clapp said officials are looking to add more security at the main entryways.
BLDD Architects from Decatur will be looking into ways to add more security at all buildings.
“Right now, at the middle school for example,” Clapp said, “you buzz in and 99% of the people walk into the office. But you do have access to walk down the hallway. By adding a set of doors, we can make that more secure and the only option would be to enter into the office.”
Clapp said he will bring more information to the board on potential options, after the architects study the entrances.