MONTICELLO – Does Piatt County still want to be in the nursing home business?
Members of the county’s finance committee discussed that topic during the May 31 meeting while weighing the purchase of a new electrical system for the county-owned nursing home.
A grant from U.S. Representative Rodney Davis’ office will assist with about $215,000 to defray the cost of a generator. The rest, over $400,000, could come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“I wanted the board to hear the issues with the building because no matter what we do on this band-aid stuff, it’s still an old building and there are going to be issues,” said Board Chairman Ray Spencer. “It may come to a point where some board in the future, may have to make a decision on this situation.”
Board member Gail Jones, who is chairman of the nursing home committee, asked Spencer to expand on his remarks.
“Do you want to be in the nursing home business?” Spencer asked. “That’s the thing. We are only one of a handful of counties that still have a nursing home.”
Spencer did not advocate for getting rid of the nursing home or selling it, and Jones said she believes the county is lucky to have a nursing home.
“That is one thing that I think makes it unique for the residents of Piatt County,” Jones said.
“We may have to throw some money at the situation at some point,” Spencer said.
The nursing home was built in 1969.
“I think it is unique and I think it is something special,” said Piatt County Board Member Todd Henricks. “Obviously, Champaign County wasn’t able to do it. They built a brand new building and still weren’t able to do it.”
Piatt County Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter said much can be learned from the mistakes of others.
“It seems to be the kiss of death to build a new building,” Porter said. “If you can go back and look at history and see all of the ones who have shut down, they have all built new buildings. Then, were not able to sustain that and Champaign County is the perfect example of that. That is why as a manager, I am not in favor of a new building. This one meets our need and I would advise that we stay in it as long as possible. It may come to a point where it is not feasible, but as long as the county continues to have its nursing home, I caution to ever think of building a new building. It does not turn out well.”
Board Member Jerry Edwards agreed, but added a different thought.
“If down the road, doing all of this work would make that building more appealing to a potential buyer, it would be more valuable,” he said.
Jones agreed.
“I like to think that way too,” she said. “If the jail is as important that houses prisoners, I feel that the Piatt County Nursing Home should be sustained as long as it can be. The jail got a new building and they are thriving and I feel if we invest in that, we can invest in our citizens.”
The jail was built in 2004.
“I feel as a county board, we still do have some kind of loyalty and respect for our Piatt County residents and citizens that we have to look out for them and be supporting and be ‘locally-owned’ so to speak,” Jones added. “We all like to use that phrase ‘buy local,’ well let’s support local.”
Porter said if it had not been for the coronavirus outbreak, the nursing home would have been able to pay for the project on its own.
“We have in the last few years, made huge gains in our ability to understand the business,” he said. “The bottom line is showing us that, but Covid is killing us. The overtime, the extra equipment and the inflation this year and it seems like we can’t get a break. I don’t think we know how solvent the nursing home can be. My estimate is that we will be completely self-sufficient.”
Porter said he is looking forward to seeing the balance sheet once Covid is gone for good.
“We have been operating with one hand behind our back because we have to have a certain number of beds available, just for Covid. You are talking about a loss of $35,000 every month at a minimum. Those are beds we could have filled, but we have to keep them empty because of isolation for Covid.”
Currently, the nursing home has 77 residents. Porter says the break-even point is 77 to 80 residents.