MONTICELLO – Increases in the minimum wage have led to pay scale issues at the Piatt County Courthouse.
The personnel committee – which includes all County Board members – met for two hours last week in an attempt to solve those issues, but found deciding on some issues, may lead to other problems.
“I think we have opened up a can of worms by trying to solve one thing, but that leads to two others needing attention,” said District 2 Board Member Gail Jones.
From Jan. 1, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2019, the minimum wage was $8.25 per hour. On Jan. 1, 2020, it increased to $9.25 per hour and increased to $10 per hour on Jul 1, 2020. At that point, the rate began to increase by $1 each year until it caps at $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will be $13 per hour.
“We have known this was coming ever since the state raised the minimum wage,” said Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant. “We are having issues with turnover, losing talented employees with experience and starting wage concerns.”
Harmon said that public businesses can pass the cost on to their consumers, but the levies the county can assess our capped.
“The sad thing is that at this time because of inflation, we are handcuffed with the rate because we have limited income,” said District Three Board Member Todd Henricks. “With the workforce, it is passed on to the consumer. I was in insurance and when our costs went up, it was passed on. When the cost for a hamburger goes up at McDonald’s, it is passed onto the customer.
“McDonald’s is not making any less money than they did 15 years ago because every time the cost of doing business went up, they raised the price of their food. We can’t do that. They can pay their hamburger flippers $25 an hour if they wanted to because it is all going to be passed on to the customer.”
Among the issues the committee discussed, was the starting wage for employees in entry-level positions.
Assessor Jennifer Campbell said that a new employee is starting with a salary of $12.75 per hour, which will be bumped up to $13 per hour on Jan. 1.
Another employee with two years experience is currently making just over $13 per hour, but is due for a 3% cost of living raise when the new fiscal year budget goes into effect Dec. 1.
After much discussion, the committee recommended starting the new employee at $13.75 per hour after the new fiscal year starts and the more experienced employee bumped to $14.16 per hour. Campbell had asked for an increase for the two-year employee to $15.50 per hour.
“We would still be the worst-paid department in the county,” she said.
The full board will vote on the recommendations Oct. 12.
Harmon urges caution
While Harmon encouraged the board to increase the wages, he also warned of spending too much.
“The hard thing to compare it to this is year’s budget is that we have a significant increase to income tax and the personal property replacement tax (PPRT) that are pushing our bottom dollar,” Harmon added.
“We have large increases in revenues that are uncharacteristic. The PPRT specifically, just a couple of years ago, the state was talking about getting rid of that. So, hanging your hat on that and thinking it’s going to be around for a long time is not a good thing. They have already addressed things coming out of that bucket and when they see those increases, the state is going to want to scoop that up and deposit it into different funds.”
Harmon said if county employees see large raises and those revenues go away, the expense of paying the employees won’t.
Raise for Floyd?
The board is also considering a raise for Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd.
Earlier this year, the county approved raises for County Clerk (and Recorder) Jennifer Harper and Treasurer Debbie Marshall. Both won four-year terms to their respective offices in November 2018.
Salaries for elected positions must be set at least 180 days prior to the election.
But a recent opinion from the Attorney General’s office may clear the way for the county to make that change to Floyd’s salary prior to his next election, scheduled for 2024.
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry agreed with the opinion and told the board she believes it can make a change in salary because Floyd is considered an officer of the court. The committee took no action, but members said they may consider making a change in the future.
Sheriff’s department
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang’s request to add an additional deputy and correctional officer will also be considered by the full board.
Vogelzang said currently, the county has had to pay $51,000 in overtime for deputies, $60,000 in overtime for correctional officers and $20,000 for dispatchers.
“But sometimes we only have one deputy on duty and if they are busy with a transfer or a situation, it can be difficult to handle,” he said.
Harmon said that he believes the county should look into forming intergovernmental agreements with municipalities in the county that use the county dispatch system and ask those governments – including Monticello, Bement, Atwood, and Mansfield, for revenue for providing that service.
Harmon said it is too late in the fiscal year to get something together to help for the next fiscal year budget.
“That will take intergovernmental agreements and attorneys and a little bit of work,” he said.