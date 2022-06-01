MONTICELLO – Piatt County will pay a $5,300 bill for a mass notification alert system that was not included in the county’s budget for this fiscal year.
EMA Director Rob Bross told the county’s EMA Committee earlier this spring that the county has used Hyper-Reach since 2020, but there was no line item in the current budget to renew the contract.
After the committee decided not to renew the contract, the company sent copies of signed agreements from April 3, 2020 indicating that in order to opt out, the county must do so within 30 days of the renewal date or it automatically renews.
The documents were signed by then –Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, who is now a judge, and former EMA Director Mike Holmes.
“I know this wasn’t planned for,” Bross said. “It was for the EMA budget, but not the county budget and I don’t know what happened. I didn’t make the county budget. I can try to cut back on some stuff throughout the year. We are already halfway through the fiscal year. We haven’t used much gas and we have cut back on supplies.”
Bross said that half of the funds will be returned by the state thanks to a quarterly grant.
“My thought would be to pay it and if you have a shortfall at the end of the year, we know why,” said committee member Shannon Carroll.
The entire cost of the system would have been paid for under a Covid-related grant, but the notification system was never used for a Covid-related announcement.
About 1,430 people have signed up for the alerts system, which notifies county residents of weather alerts, emergency or critical events and public safety notices.
“We pay for this and we can gripe and complain, but I don’t like to break contracts,” Bross said. “But since we have to pay for it, we will use it and we will ramp this out and get more people signed up for it.”
Bross said the company will help create awareness for the system by distributing brochures and awareness through the press. Bross promised to use the system to notify residents of weather alerts and public safety notices.
“For instance, if there is a crash someplace in the county and people need to know so they can take alternative routes, we can use it for those types of things,” he said. “If we have to go to the village board meetings around the county to let them know about this and get some more people to sign up for it, we will do that.”
Carroll and committee member Gail Jones voted to approve payment of the bill. Board Chairman Ray Spencer voted against it, believing that Rhoades did not have the authority to sign contracts obligating the county to spend money.
“I’m voting ‘no’ just to make a point,” he said.
Still, the vote to approve the claim passed two-to-one.