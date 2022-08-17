LINCOLN — The Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in DeWitt, Logan, Mason, Menard, and Piatt Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program will begin September 1, 2022 for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023. There will be no priority groups this program year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are as follows: 1-$2,265, 2-$3,052, 3-$3,838, 4-4,625. Go to www.capcil.info to know income limits for households with 5 members and more.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service.
Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
Applications will be taken at the DeWitt, Logan, Mason, Menard, and Piatt County Community Action offices and through our agency website at www.capcil.info.
To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required:
1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.
2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply, and Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois will advise accordingly.
3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
4. A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
5. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.
Water and sewer cost assistance is available this year in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). You can apply for water and sewer assistance on the same application as LIHEAP. Bring your water bill(s) with you to your LIHEAP appointment.
Help with arrearages is available as well as rate reduction assistance of $100-$400, depending upon your income level. Prior year recipients are eligible to re-apply.
Please call Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois at 217-732-2159 for outreach locations and schedules, and for information on what documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit your application.