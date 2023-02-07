MONTICELLO – A telephone number hotline for the general public to call with any complaints, comments or questions is among the 35 special conditions the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals has suggested for placement on the proposed special use permit for a wind farm in northern Piatt County.
Andrew Keyt, an attorney representing the ZBA, outlined the proposed conditions over the course of two nights, changing wording when asked by members of the ZBA.
“The conditions have nothing to do with a recommendation to approve or deny the permit,” Keyt said. “The conditions are guidelines Apex must follow, should the permit be approved.”
The ZBA sent a negative recommendation to the county board, who likely will vote on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm project in the coming weeks.
Last year, Apex submitted an 1,800-page special use permit application to build a wind farm in Blue Ridge, Goose Creek and Sangamon townships in Piatt County. The project will be approximately 300 MW and officials plan on building 50 turbines.
Keyt recommended the hotline be manned at all times during regular business hours and allow for recording of messages during other times.
The conditions also strengthen the decommissioning plan and ensures that all structures, components and access roads be removed and restored do original soil and vegetation conditions.
The company must remove all above-ground and below-ground electrical lines, and all access roads constructed for the project.
The company must also update the estimate of decommissioning costs every five years and provide those estimates to the zoning administrator.
Those estimates which will be subject to review and approval by the county board. Decommissioning obligations shall be binding upon any successor or assignee of the company.
The special use permit shall not be assignable except upon approval by the county board and interest and/or ownership can only be transferred upon approval by the county board.
The company must respond immediately to any emergency or casualty event and must work with first responders on removing any injured or ill person from a wind turbine, if possible.
Within six months after the project’s commercial operation begins, the company shall retain a qualified consultant to perform a post-operational noise monitoring study to confirm the project is operating in compliance with standards set by the Illinois Pollution Control Board.
The conditions guarantee that Apex would cooperate with all local fire protection districts and provide funding as necessary for training or for new equipment to prepare the districts to respond to fire and other emergencies with the project.
Apex must also prove that the lighting plan has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration prior to the issuance of a construction permit.
The conditions also stipulate that the company shall work with landowners and aerial applicators to address concerns with aerial applications in wind farm areas.