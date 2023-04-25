MONTICELLO – There appears to be some confusion on the official results for the Monticello City Council election.
The Piatt County Journal-Republican has asked for clarification, but as of press time, had not yet received the information. Sources tell the PCJR that there was a mistake on the ballot for Wards 2 and 4. In both cases, there were two openings, but the ballot read “Vote for One.”
In Ward 2, Newcomer John Diniz received 109 votes while Eric Broadrick received 72 votes.
In Ward 4, Incumbent Tom Reed received 81 while newcomer Tom Pearcy received 35.
The council approved a new ward map a year ago, which may have led to the confusion, but if there were two openings in each ward, then Broadrick and Pearcy would likely be seated at the first council meeting in May.
Neither the city or county officials have released any information on the situation.