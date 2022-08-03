School begins Aug. 17 for students in Monticello and Bement and district officials say the buildings will be ready. Crews spent the month of July working on projects big and small, many of them aided by state-issued maintenance grants of $50,000 (for most districts, less for a few). We asked officials in districts awarded grants what they’re putting the funding toward.
BEMENT (left): “We are in the process of reviewing possible uses for the grant money,” says Mary Vogt, who’s just one month into her tenure as superintendent.
BLUE RIDGE: The $50,000 will go toward the upgrading of the aging HVAC controls at the high school, a project that began with the same grant two years ago, Superintendent Hillary Stanifer says.
CERRO GORDO: The district of 447 received $30,000, earmarked for tuck pointing
MONTICELLO: The grant helped pay for replacing a portion of the roof of the 1921 building at the high school, Superintendent Adam Clapp says.