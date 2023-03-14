MONTICELLO – The trial for the second of three defendants in the murder of a Hammond man has been pushed back to July. Meanwhile, Blayton Cota also faces an additional charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer from an incident that occurred last month.
Cota, who has been in custody of the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department since his arrest in September 2021, was scheduled for a jury trial to begin April 3.
Last week, his court-appointed attorney, Diane Couri, asked to vacate the April 3 jury trial so she could read the transcripts from the trial of Cota’s co-defendant, Jerome Schmidt. Schmidt was found guilty of the murder of Michael Brown of Hammond following a weeklong bench trial in January.
He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
“I just received the transcripts of the trial and need time to study them,” Couri told Judge Dana Rhoades on Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman had no objection.
The judge granted the motion and set the trial to start July 10. He has a pre-trial date set for June 12.
Cota and two other defendants are accused of the murder of Michael Brown of Hammond on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021.
A third defendant, a juvenile, is scheduled for sentencing later this month after accepting a plea deal for residential burglary in exchange for his testimony in Schmidt’s trial.
Trial testimony revealed that Schmidt, Cota, and the juvenile were burglarizing garages and buildings in central Illinois after a night of drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.
Around 3 a.m., Linda Brown received an alert on her iPad and saw three people peering into their detached garage. She told her husband, who got up, put in hearing aids, put on his glasses, and took his pistol to the garage.
There, he cornered Schmidt and Cota and forced them to raise their hands and get on their knees in a corner. When the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise, Brown was distracted and Cota tried to escape.
Testimony indicated Brown fired once at Cota, missing him, but then Schmidt, who was still on his knees in the corner, fired at Brown with a stolen 9 mm gun. The first shot apparently hit Brown in the right arm, forcing him to drop his gun. Schmidt then fired more than a dozen times, hitting Brown at least eight times.
Aggravated battery officer
An additional charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer was filed March 8. Cota is accused of battery for shoving his shoulder into a correction’s officer while in custody at the Piatt County jail.
The charge is a Class 2 felony and Cota faces an additional three to seven years if convicted.
Couri will serve as his attorney for that charge as well.