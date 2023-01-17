MONTICELLO – Five downtown buildings will receive grant money from the City of Monticello to assist with redevelopment efforts.
In August 2019, the council approved the Monticello Business District and part of that program allowed for the creation of the Building Improvement Grant Program, (a combination of the former façade improvement and downtown life safety grant programs) said Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
The recommended reimbursement for projects if 50% of the total cost, up to $10,000.
On Monday, McFarland said five applications were received for the Spring 2023 program.
They included:
1) Monticello Community Building Board at 201 N. State St. The owners would like to replace existing guttering and downspouts of the Monticello Community Building. The estimated cost is $43,490.
The city approved a reimbursement of up to $10,000.
2) Willow Tree Missions, 100 E. Washington St., The owners would like to replace four egress windows, install signage. Estimated cost $25,167.
The city approved a reimbursement of up to $10,000.
3) Piatt County Abstract & Title dba Kaiser Abstract Co. at 111 S. State St. The owners would like to remove, patch and replace the Dryvit system to the back of the building. Estimated cost, $5,400.
The city approved a reimbursement of 50% of the total cost, up to $2,700.
4) Jackson Property Development, LLC at 200 W. Washington St., The owner would like to remove and replace the awning, replace all second and third floor windows, paint the ornamental moldings white, replace the broken limestone, remove the steel signage, remove the AC unit, and repaint the doors. Estimated cost, $33,670.
The city approved a reimbursement of up to $10,000.
5) T & R Venutures at 315 W. Washington St.. The owner would like to construct a back porch and rear entrance, install new windows and a new HVAC system. Estimated cost, $25,167.
The city approved a reimbursement of up to $10,000.
“I’m very proud of how this program has worked,” McFarland said. “We are happy with how it is performing.”
McFarland said there has been a total investment of more than $725,000 in the downtown area through the program.
New waste hauler
City officials are still answering questions about the changeover to a new waste-hauler in Monticello, but say a return to normal is almost here.
Republic Services of Champaign was awarded a five-year contract to become the single waste-hauler for the city and began servicing the community Jan. 1. Republic began delivering new totes to residents during the final week of December. GFL, the former waste-hauler was in town last week, picking up totes they had previously delivered.
“My trash got picked up on time and my totes were taken and the new ones dropped off,” said Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock. “I am perfectly happy.”
But as of early last week, that had not been the case for everybody.
“There are still a lot of totes sitting around,” said Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner at Monday’s city council meeting.
Brock said an employee of GFL informed him that GFL intends to make repeated runs and pick up all of the remaining GFL totes.
“I think they will get it done, and it just takes some time,” he said.
City administrator Terry Summers said he has been in constant communication with GFL about the totes.
“They intend to pick them all up this week,” he said last Monday. “After this week, they won’t be picking them up.”
The totes that belong to GFL will be picked up by city crews, officials said late last week.
“Good save”
Acting Police Chief Terry Jones praised the first responder agencies who assisted with a missing person case on Jan. 6.
“It turned out to be a little bit more than we expected because the person didn’t want to be found,” he said.
An autistic 18-year-old disappeared during the afternoon and was reportedly last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello and suspected to have went towards the Allerton Park area.
Several agencies participated in the search including the Piatt County Emergency Agency, Cisco Fire Protection District, City of Monticello, Illinois State Police Air Operation Bureau, Kirby Ambulance, Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District, Monticello Fire Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and Piatt County Telecommunications.
Jones said a command center was set up and the Illinois State Police Air Operations Bureau sent a plane out. The young man was discovered by the plane by the Sangamon River.
He was evaluated by medical personnel as a precautionary measure.
“We had a good save on that one and that’s great,” Jones said.