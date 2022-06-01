MONTICELLO – New ward boundaries have been approved by the Monticello City Council, as mandated by state and federal law.
The council approved the new boundaries May 23 since law dictates that city wards must be “as nearly equal in population, and the wards shall be of as compact and contiguous territory as practicable.”
“This map has got equal population, and follows the one person, one vote principles,” said City Attorney Daniel Bolin.
At the next election, the alderpersons whose terms of office are not expiring, are considered alderpersons for the new wards respectively in which their residences are situated.
If there are two or more alderpersons with terms of office not expiring and residing in the same ward under the new redistricting, the alderperson who holds over for that ward will be determined by a drawing.
After the council approved the new boundaries, Michael Koon, who was a Ward 4 Alderman, but moved to Ward 1 in the newly-approved boundaries, was determined to be the Alderman at Large in District 1. Mary Vogt, who was a Ward 1 Alderwoman, was drawn as the Alderman at Large in District 3.
The boundaries are required to be redrawn after every census. In 2020, the U.S. Census determined the population of Monticello to be 5,941.
Council members voted unanimously to move forward with the drawing of new boundaries, but some questioned the need.
“We are out of balance and this is the first time in 30 years we have redrawn the boundaries,” said Mayor Larry Stoner. “It was suggested to us that we take care of it.”
“My question is who cares about this?” asked Alderman Wendall Brock. “Does the State of Illinois come around and check? I don’t think anybody cares. I don’t think anybody cares what size the wards are one way or the other. Who cares? It doesn’t impact the State of Illinois. I don’t understand why they force you to do it when it doesn’t seem to matter. Does anyone ever come up and say ‘Hey I don’t feel like I am being represented properly in the City of Monticello?”
Koon said there are most likely legal reasons for the law.
“I just think you open yourself up to litigation,” he said. “A citizen could come to the city and say my alderperson represents 2,000 people and your alderperson represents 1,000 people and that’s not fair.”
Stoner said he is just following the law.
“There is a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things,” he said. “We have tried our best to do things the right way.”
City administrator Terry Summers said Bolin indicated that the city could be liable against a federal lawsuit without redistricting.
“I try to avoid all lawsuits,” Summers added.
Other business
Police Chief John Carter said that his department has handed out several dozen ordinance violation warnings, mostly for residents with grass that is too tall. Anything over eight inches is considered a violation.
“Right now, we put a hanger on their door and after five days, if it has not been taken care of, we give them a reminder. So, at first, a nice reminder, and then, secondly, a not-so-nice reminder.”
If after 10 days of the first reminder, ordinance violations are handed out.
“The tough ones are the ones in abandoned houses,” Carter said. “We have to track down the owners and it is sometimes hard to find.”
If they are unsuccessful, the city mows the yard and then sends a bill to the owner.
Fire Chief John Rupkey reported that members of the fire department have had training sessions during the past month, including one session on Narcan training.
Also, the department received a donation for four pet resuscitators.