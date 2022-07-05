MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello moved one step closer to switching to a single-hauler garbage system, but caution that a final decision has not yet been reached.
Last week the council voted to authorize City Administrator Terry Summers to write a draft of a Request for Proposals, based on one that was drafted four years ago, but never approved for action.
“We are not really doing anything for certain at this point,” said Mayor Larry Stoner. “We are just getting the paperwork ready in case we do want to move forward.”
Last month, the council began discussions about switching to a single-hauler system and away from the current license structure, adopted in 2015, which allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses.
Currently, only one is being used and city officials have concerns about the lack of control under a free market system. Under a single hauler format, the city would sign a multi-year contact and any increases would be specified in the original agreement.
The only hauler currently licensed to operate in Monticello, is GFL, which was formerly Area Disposal. GFL purchased the contracts of Waste Management, which bought out Advanced Disposal of Decatur.
“I think that one thing that is confusing is that when GFL took over, they did not rebrand their trucks,” said Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock. “They just bought the equipment. They didn’t strip and repaint and put their own decals on. And the other waste haulers that left, obviously left all of these totes in town because there are Area Disposal totes and there are other brand name totes around. But they are all picked up by the same truck. I think when they left, they just said everything left here is yours.”
Summers said an advantage of the one-hauler system, would be that there would be fewer trucks on the streets. He says the heavy trucks can cause damage to city streets and roads.
But officials are worried about the unknown, specifically if a single-hauler doesn’t live up to expectations, which would leave the city in a bind.
“People just want their trash picked up,” Stoner said.
“What if we went to a single-hauler and they didn’t follow through?” asked Ward 1 Alderwoman Ashley Muse. “And with a one-hauler system, the residents wouldn’t have any other option.”
Summers said that repercussions in such instances can be written into the contract.
“We can add in a letter of credit where the city would have $50,000 or $100,000 to contact another company and fix the issue,” he said.
Officials have also expressed concern about the current lack of control over pricing.
With only one licensee at the time, local residents are at risk to a price hike at anytime.
“We have no control over the price,” said Ward 4 Alderman Tom Reed.
Ward 3 Alderman Rodney Burris was against the plan to draft a Request for Proposal.
“You don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” he said. “If you commit to one hauler, you put yourself in a bind. I believe we are going to get caught in something that we are stuck in. I do not believe that it will improve the roads. There are so many other vehicles that go over these roads.”
Brock cautioned that some of the smaller haulers might not be able to handle the whole city and there are sometimes issues that arrive with bigger companies.
“The bigger you get, the more administration comes with everything,” he said. “It would not be unusual if you go with a large company, but if their drivers become Teamsters and the Teamsters go on strike, you are not going to get your trash hauled. It has happened in big towns like Chicago. But if you have Teamster drivers and they go on strike, you don’t have any choice. You are not going to get your trash picked up and if it doesn’t get settled within a week or 10 days, it’s a problem.
“You have to keep that in the back of your mind that if we have to go two or three weeks without trash pickup, it could be a mess. The bigger the company that you deal with, the more of a chance that something like that is going to sneak up on you.”
The vote to move forward with writing a draft of a Request for Proposals passed by a 5-3 vote. Rodney Burris, Mike Koon and Tammy Sebens voted against the plan. Mary Vogt, Pam Harlan, Brock, Reed and Muse voted in favor.
A timeline for when the council will revisit the question has not yet been set.