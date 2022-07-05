Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.