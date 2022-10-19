MONTICELLO – The Monticello City Council is less than a month away from making a decision on a single-waste hauler for the city.
In June, City Administrator Terry Summers told the council that there is currently only one residential waste hauler licensed in the City of Monticello, that being GFL. The current license structure was adopted in 2015 and allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses.
In 2018, the council discussed the possibility of transitioning into a single-hauler system, which would set rates for the term of the contract –most likely five years. The council eventually voted that plan down.
City officials agreed to investigate the possibility again and on Monday, Summers told the council he had received two proposals. One from GFL and the other from Republic.
“We will be going over those proposals and it will take some time because there are a lot of intricacies,” Summers said. “We will be recommending a contractor at the Nov. 14 city council meeting.”
The council has not made it official that they will opt for the one-haul system, but several council members have voiced concerns about not having control over such things as rates. Under the current system, the hauler can adjust rates as it chooses.
If the council approves one of the haulers, the contract would begin Jan. 1.
Budget update
Summers also told the council that work is progressing on the new fiscal year budget. Meetings with council members will be held during the last two weeks of October.
“We are on schedule and we aren’t in a hurry,” he said.
Fire Chief John Rupkey told the council the fire department recently went on a tour of the post office.
“I have lived here for a long time and had never been in the back part of the post office, but that was good for us to see, because in case of a fire, we know what we are dealing with,” he said. “Obviously, there is a lot of paper there, so that could be an issue.”
Police Chief John Carter introduced Wendy Buchanon to the council. Buchanon is the new administrative assistant at the police department.