MONTICELLO -- On Nov. 4, Monticello youngster Kellen Hammock not only got to see his favorite country star perform, but Keith Urban signed his guitar.
The family had front-row seats to the Peoria concert, and Kellen held a sign stating, “I wasn’t supposed to walk. I wasn’t supposed to talk. Now I’m jamming to Keith Urban “on his dad’s shoulders.”
Then, the unthinkable happened, Urban, a country music superstar who also has appeared as a judge on American Idol, stopped his show to acknowledge Kellen.
Keith noticed it, acknowledged it, and stopped after his second song to ask about Kellen’s poster. He then offered to sign Kellen’s guitar.
His mother, Whitney Donaldson, took a video, and her brother convinced her to put it on Tik-Tok, where it has gone viral.
“The whole night he sat on Chase’s (his father) shoulders, rocking out and kept saying, I met the real-life Keith Urban,” said his mother.
Kellen Hammock’s start to life was rough. At 23 weeks into her pregnancy, Donaldson found out that there was a possibility her baby would not survive.
Faced with a choice no mother should have to make, she hoped the diagnosis was wrong. Her child was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain.
The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.
She said she kept the faith because “Every time I listened to music, he would go crazy.”
She said he would move around to the beat, and she thought there was no way the doctors had it right.
“He wouldn’t have a quality of life, would live in a vegetative state, and all those things,” doctors told her. “I had to process and decide the next steps.”
Kellen was born with a hole in his skull, requiring double brain surgery at eight days old. For six and a half weeks, he lived in the NICU.
His mother said he didn’t walk until three years old and has endured countless surgeries.
His grandfather, she said, showed him the music video of Keith Urban singing Somebody Like You, and Kellen fell in love.
“Didn’t walk until three or talk at three, but by four, he was jamming to Keith Urban,” she said.
Donaldson said the whole point of the post showing the interaction between Kellen and Urban was to spread awareness.
“His diagnosis never defined him, and as his parents, the coolest moment for us, and it was amazing, was when Keith Urban stopped his show for Kellen. What a humble guy to be a superstar and stop the show.”
As for the viral video of Keith Urban signing Kellon’s guitar, Donaldson had mixed emotions.
“It was scary as a parent and worst fear people would say horrible things. Every comment has been nice and kind, and there are still good people in this world.”
Kellen has had many surgeries, said his mother. With those surgeries come obstacles many parents never deal with, like getting their child to wear goggles for eye surgery. His mother said they found a photo of Keith Urban wearing goggles, and it worked.
With 14 guitars and two banjos, Kellen rocks out every chance he gets.
“He goes on Youtube, watches live Keith concerts, and re-enacts the entire concert. It is the weirdest, awesomeness, craziest thing in the world,” said Donaldson.
She said he uses music in all areas. It’s how he learns.
“He didn’t talk for so long and now sings everything. That is how he learns-- in school. When he sings, he picks it up,” said Donaldson.
Even Kellen, after meeting his star, is humble.
“Well, I guess I gotta tell my friends.”
His mother said there would be many more concerts, but the Keith Urban Concert will always holds a special place in the family’s heart.