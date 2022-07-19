MONTICELLO – More than 100,000 gallons of water were used in the first few hours of a shed fire about two miles northwest of Monticello at 1875 DeLand-Monticello Road on Monday, July 11.
“We were called at 1:40 a.m.,” said Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Doug Winder. “I didn’t leave until 5 p.m. that evening.”
Winder said the cause of the fire is still being investigated - but hay and lots of it – caused heavy smoke and flames.
“It was fully engulfed when we arrived,” he said. “There was so much hay and we didn’t have a chance.”
The fire continued to smolder for several days.
“The only way to get it all out is to spread it out real thin, but we didn’t have the equipment or the space to do that,” he said.
Assisting the Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District, were fire departments from Deland, Cisco, Cerro Gordo, Monticello, Bement, Seymour, Northern Piatt, and Cornbelt. Also helping were the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and Monticello Police Department for traffic control and bringing food and drinking water, as well as Monticello Township, Goose Creek Township, Willow Branch Township, Sangamon Township, Eric Siebring from the Piatt County Highway Department, Casey’s, County Market, Subway and Teresa Camfield from Piatt County Animal Control who picked up and delivered lunch over her lunch break.
“We just want to thank all of those who assisted,” Winder said. “Everybody worked together extremely well and it couldn’t have gone better. It was nice to see so many different agencies together.”
A couple of tractors and farm equipment were also destroyed in the fire. A damage estimate has not been released.
The road was closed throughout much of Monday because of the heavy smoke. Traffic was detoured through the country. Officials at the scene met several times, but did not open the road until after 5 p.m. Monday because of the smoke.
“It was coming across the road so thick and you just can’t allow people to drive through that much smoke because you can’t see,” Winder said. “I know it was a hassle, but we wanted to be safe about it.”