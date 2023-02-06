MONTICELLO – It appears the Piatt County Board will wait before taking a vote on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm for northern Piatt County.
The posted agenda for Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the county board does not include a vote on the wind farm.
Members of the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals voiced their concerns on a special use permit application for a Piatt County wind farm last week, and then voted to forward it to the county board without a positive recommendation.
The five-member panel voted unanimously against supporting the proposed project after 14 nights of testimony from those supporting and those against the Goose Creek Wind Farm.