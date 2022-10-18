MONTICELLO – An advisory referendum on wind farms could be on the April ballot.
Piatt County District Three Board Member Randy Shumard has previously suggested that Piatt County residents should have a say in wind farm development in the county.
Last week, he took steps to make that happen.
“There are such different ideas and different issues on these wind farms, and several people have asked me why we don’t just put it on a referendum and let the county residents vote on them?” he said at last week’s county board meeting. “Do we even want to put any more time and effort into these wind farms?”
Any referendum would have no impact on the current proposed Goose Creek project in northern Piatt County, said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
“We can’t change the rules in mid-stream,” he told the board. “It could apply to other projects in the future.”
The deadline to get it on the November ballot has already passed, said Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant, but advised the board that any referendum regarding wind farms, should be simple and short.
“It should say something like ‘Are you in support of wind farms?’” he said.
Shumard said he felt it was in the county’s best interest to get an answer from the residents.
But District Two Board Member Shannon Carroll said he was not in favor of the referendum.
“I think the voters elect us to make the hard decisions,” he said. “Our board and the Zoning Board of Appeals have put a lot of time in the hearings, the e-mails and discussions. I think it should be a board decision.”
“I have heard from a lot of people,” said District One Board Member Jerry Edwards. “Some are for it and some are against. The majority are not in favor. This is something that probably should have been done several years ago.”
Carroll added that the county board members and ZBA members have more information available.
“The people voting would not have all of the facts,” he said. “Let’s make our own decisions.”
The county board asked State’s Attorney Sarah Perry to write the question for the board to consider.
Spencer statement
Spencer made his views clear on the wind farm. In the past, he has never publicly expressed his opinion on the wind farm, but on Wednesday, he made it clear. He is not in favor.
“Although a wind farm would be a revenue source for the county, most of the new tax dollars would go to the school districts involved,” he said, “Only a small number of residents would actually benefit from the project. It seems fair to say that most county residents are opposed to it, however, land owners do have a right to put structures on their property as long as the public good is not jeopardized. The county has a zoning ordinance in place which details rules and regulations for wind turbine placement and no final decision can be made by the board until after the zoning board hearings have been held and the county hears from both sides. Having said that, unless convinced otherwise, I am personally opposed to the project.”
Revenue-sharing agreement
For the third straight month, the board did not act on a proposed revenue-sharing agreement with Apex Energy, the developers of the proposed Goose Creek wind farm project.
Apex Energy is proposing a 300 MW wind farm in northern Piatt County. The revenue sharing agreement would dictate that Goose Creek Wind will share up to $5 million in revenue directly with Piatt County, in addition to the tax payments previously anticipated, if the project is able to meet key commercial targets, such as approval of all construction permits prior to Dec. 31, 2022.
“This is a long process,” said Dustin Harmon, the board’s administrative consultant. “We have not made a counter offer.”
But county board members expressed concern with the deal.
“It is really vague,” Edwards said. “If we sign this, we lose the ability to make any changes. I am not in favor of giving up any rights.”
Apex submitted a 1,600-page Special Use Permit application, but before the county board can consider it, a series of public hearings before the Zoning Board of Appeals must be heard. The ZBA has not scheduled those meetings and prior to doing so, wants to approve a set of policies and procedures for those hearings. The ZBA is scheduled to meet Oct. 27.
“This deal is contingent on being approved by the end of the year and the clock is ticking,” Spencer said. “It seems less likely that will happen each day.”
Alan Moore, the Senior Development Manager for Apex Energy told the board that revenue from the project will benefit the county as a whole.
“A project of this scale represents hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in Piatt County,” he said. “That includes tens of millions of dollars in ongoing tax revenue for Piatt County. Certainly some of that does go to schools, but is also goes to road districts, library districts, and the county among many others.”
Moore said there are no strings attached with the revenue-sharing agreement.
“It does not obligate the county to take any action. It simply obligates the project to share additional revenue the project will see by having certainty.”
Like last month, no vote was taken since there a motion was not made for passage of the agreement.