MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Nursing Home will annex approximately 15,000 square feet of county property to build a barbecue area and potentially, allow playground equipment to be installed for family members of the residents and students at Monticello Christian Academy (MCA).
The property is right in front of the nursing home and also the MCA. MCA purchased the property — formerly known as the North State Street Professional Building — from Kirby Medical Center, renovated it, and moved its school there in the fall of 2021. There is little green space on the property and the students often walk to Forest Preserve Park to play.
Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter told the board that families often request to hold barbecues but because of space limitations, are confined to the parking lot, which Porter said is “unsafe.”
The nursing home has approximately $63,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have come directly to long-term care facilities to develop outdoor areas for residents.
Porter said that is enough to build a covered pavilion with an area to barbecue and place permanent tables that are wheelchair accessible. The pavilion would have power for outdoor fans, lights and water.
Porter also wants to partner with MCA to expand the project to include a playground area.
“A playground would allow families of residents to have a space to gather and have a place for those families with young children a place to play during visits,” Porter said.
All expenses and upkeep such as snow removal and mowing would be the responsibility of the nursing home.
The construction of the pavilion would come first and any partnership with MCA and the addition of playground equipment would come further down the road and only with the approval of the Nursing Home Committee and county board.
But District Two Representative Gail Jones had concerns about the plan.
“I am not totally convinced about the insurance aspect of this,” she said. “When anyone is injured for whatever reason on county property, everyone will get sued, especially the people with the money. I don’t think it’s a good idea to have a private entity build on county property.”
Porter said he envisions the property would be mostly off-limits to the public. Fencing surrounding the playground equipment would be locked at night. Funds for the playground equipment would be provided from MCA to the county for the purchase and installation of the equipment.
Jones said she had no problem with the pavilion and barbecue area, but could not support the installation of the playground equipment.
District One Board Member Kathleen Piatt was in favor of Porter’s plan.
“I think this is the right move to develop and enhance the space for years to come,” she said.
In February 2022, MCA officials asked the county for permission to build a playground on the spot, but the building and grounds committee denied the request, citing liability issues.
County Board Chairman Todd Henricks was in favor of the plan.
“The grilling area is the primary purpose,” he said. “The nursing home committee will still have oversight of the property and the nursing home committee is still responsive to the full county board.”
Officials did not know if the MCA had secured any funding for the addition of playground equipment and when the purchase and installation would even be possible.
“I don’t imagine the MCA has the funding in place,” District Two Representative Michael Beem said. “It could be next year before that happens. But I think this is how the process starts.”
The board voted 5-1 in favor of the plan. Jones was the only vote against it.
New EMA director appointed
Aaron Leynes will replace Rob Bross as the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director.
The county board unanimously approved the appointment on Wednesday.
Leynes is a paramedic with Kirby Medical Service.
“I don’t think we can go wrong after looking at his qualifications,” Piatt said.
Two candidates including Coroner Troy Dunn were considered finalists. Prior to the meeting, Dunn requested his name be removed from consideration because he had accepted a new position.
“Aaron has good credentials and he knows our present director,” District One Representative Jerry Edwards said.
Bross was named EMA director in October 2021.