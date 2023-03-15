MONTICELLO – The Piatt County transportation director will get nearly $11,000 in retroactive salary after she was fired and then re-appointed to her position late last year.
At last week’s Piatt County Board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to approve $10,998 in retroactive salary for Jami Trybom. On Nov. 4, the board fired Trybom from her position after an audit - requested by the board - indicated Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the previous two years. Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trybom subsequently filed a Step 1 Grievance with the Board to protest the termination. On Dec. 14, Trybom and her attorney, Ronald Langacker, met with the County Board in executive session to address her grievance. Following executive session, the Board voted 5-1 to reinstate Trybom.
Jones objects
District Two Representative Gail Jones voted against the retroactive pay.
“I have a concern on behalf of the taxpayers’ money of Piatt County,” she said. “If an individual was dismissed from their position and then turns around and get re-appointed, why is it the taxpayers’ responsibility to provide retro pay? I can understand from start until dismissal and then from reappointment going forward. But not retro for the interim. I cannot support that.”
Jake Johnson, a consultant from Bellwether, the county’s administrative consulting firm, recommended the board approve the pay.
“We spoke with (State’s Attorney Sarah Perry) about this and she is concerned about some litigation issues if this is not passed,” he said. “Because it is a salaried position, they are due the entire salary over the year.”
“My understanding is that since it was a re-appointment and not a re-hire, that is where the issue is,” said District Two Representative Michael Beem. “I think we have to follow the State’s Attorney’s guidance on this.”
EMA position
EMA Director Rob Bross will be resigning his position after taking the job as Monticello Police Chief.
Bross turned in his letter of resignation to board members last week.
“Obviously with my new job, it is going to take up a lot of my time,” he said. “I will also help out a new director get established whenever we name him or her.”
Bross said if possible in times of need, he would also be willing to help out on a volunteer basis.
Bross was named as the EMA director in September 2021. Bross has been a police officer for more than 18 years, including the last 12 as the Atwood Police Chief.
Solar project denied
David Hardin, a resident of Sangamon Township, had applied for a setback variation to allow construction of a solar array six-feet and five inches from the rear property line on a one-acre parcel of lane located on Welsh Cobb Circle. Complaints from a neighbor put the project in jeopardy.
A motion to approve the setback variation was never made and therefore, the project cannot move forward.
Henricks returns
Board Chairman Todd Henricks returned for a meeting for the first time since December, after suffering an illness.
“December 28 is a day that will life in infamy for me,” Henricks said. “I am still undergoing speech therapy, but my doctors say my brain is still sharp.”