MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board did not act on a proposed revenue-sharing agreement with the developers of a proposed wind farm.
Earlier this month, Apex Energy submitted a 1,600-page Special Use Permit application with the county.
It is not known when the county or the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold hearings on the application.
The board tabled the proposed revenue-sharing deal last month and it was listed on the agenda for the Sept. 14 meeting.
No action was taken after none of the board members offered a motion to consider it.
Last month, the company submitted a proposal for a revenue-sharing agreement, which would dictate that Goose Greek Wind share up to $5 million in revenue directly with Piatt County, if the project is able to meet key commercial targets, including approval of all construction permits by the end of 2022.
“We were surprised that there was no discussion on the revenue-sharing agreement at the meeting,” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore.
“The agreement we offered is entirely upside for the county - the revenue-sharing agreement doesn’t obligate the county to do anything, but it does commit our company to share $5 million in additional revenue if we’re able to meet our ideal timeline and complete construction in 2023.”
The $5 million offered in that agreement would more than double Piatt County’s budget for the fiscal year, which the board could use to benefit Piatt County residents in many different ways. We would be a bit surprised if the county board were to choose to pass on that opportunity, especially given upcoming budget meetings to plan for 2023 and 2024.”
Next, the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals must hold a series of public meetings and then make a recommendation to the county board. The county board must then vote and approve the project before any building permits can be considered.
Apex Energy is proposing the 300 MW Goose Creek Wind Farm for northern Piatt County.
In other action, the board also approved the updated video surveillance video for the sheriff’s department; an upgrade for hardware, software, computer and printer for the animal control department; an increase in rates for Piattran; the e-citation program for the Circuit Clerk’s office; and the election equipment and vital records scanning for the county clerk and recorder’s office.
Funds for those projects were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.