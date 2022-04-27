MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Board will consider a change in fees for liquor license holders next month.
“A lot of it is based on our State’s Attorney getting us in line with the City (of Monticello) and other counties with fees and hours,” said Liquor and Elections Committee Chairman Shannon Carroll.
Last week, the county forwarded to the county board fees for Class A Liquor License ($750), Class B ($600), Class C ($200), Class D ($50), Class E ($50) and Class F ($1,000).
Class A licenses allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at retail in original package forms, but not for consumption on premises. The former annual fee was $300.
Class B licenses allow the sale of alcohol at retail by a hotel, motel, restaurant, tavern or bar for consumption on the premises. The previous annual fee was $500.
Class C licenses allow the retail sale of alcohol by a not-for-profit corporation. That fee remains at $200.
Class D licenses allow the sale of alcohol for a single calendar and was previously $25.
A Class E license allows for the sampling of alcohol and was $25.
The hours of operation were also amended.
Alcohol may be sold at retail locations with liquor licenses (Class A) between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight Monday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Previously, alcohol could be sold 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and on Friday and Saturday, until 1 a.m. the following day, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of New Year’s Eve when the time can be extended to 2 a.m.
The full board will consider the changes in May.