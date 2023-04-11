MONTICELLO – A place for outdoor activities for families and a playground for students of the Monticello Christian Academy in front of the Piatt County Nursing Home will be considered by the Piatt County Board.
Piatt County Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter asked the Building and Grounds Committee to consider allowing the nursing home to annex approximately 15,000 square feet of county property located in front of the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Porter said that about 35% of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars received by the nursing home, have to be used to develop outdoor space.
“I have wanted an outdoor space that could be utilized by families,” he said. “Probably 12 times a year, we get requests from families to do cookouts and we don’t have a space for that. A lot of families will just tailgate in the parking lot if they want to do cookouts. It’s not great and not particularly safe.”
But Porter said there is about $65,000 available from ARPA funds to develop a large covered space with electrical and water which could be used for barbecue space for families. It would be far enough away from the building so there wouldn’t be smoke issues and would be easily accessible for residents.
Porter reminded the committee that MCA officials had wanted to build a playground in the space.
“One thing in thinking about this space for residents, is that if you have small children, there is no place for the kids to go,” he said. “There is a giant rock and that is what generations of kids have played on. I think it would be worthwhile to reconsider a project to redevelop the area into a playground.”
In February 2022, the committee, which included members of the previous county board, turned down a request from MCA to build a playground at the spot. The private school is in a structure located close to the nursing home and Piatt County Office Building, but with little green space to call its own.
“I know there are a lot of hurdles,” Porter said. “They are great neighbors to us. They bring the kids over all of the time. The residents are very eager to see them and I think they would enjoy seeing them play from their windows. I think it would potentially be a good thing for residents and their families and residents would not have to pay for any of the equipment. It is not ethical for the (Nursing Home) Foundation or the nursing home to buy a slide or any equipment. However, if they (MCA) want to purchase the equipment, they could put it there.”
Porter said he is envisioning a wooden and potentially stone pavilion style structure, with outdoor ceiling fans, an area at one end for BBQ, there is water access as well, and potentially permanent tables of some kind that will allow for wheel chairs.
Porter said it could become a “selling point” for the nursing home.
“It brings life to the campus,” he added. “I feel like it’s an opportunity for funding that wouldn’t have to come from the residents to have a family area where kids can play.”
Members of the committee, which now includes Jerry Edwards, Paul Foran and Kathleen Piatt, were in favor of the plan.
“Having my mother at the nursing home for about 17 years, I think if there had been an opportunity like this, it just would enhance the experience,” Piatt said.
Foran agreed, saying he takes his little boy to see his great-grandmother and he is “bouncing off the walls,” while inside.
Porter said that there are a lot of details that still need to be worked out, but he believes the project is “doable” and officials could work out specifics and liability concersns.
State officials need to know by June about potential plans or the money could be at risk, he added.
Not public park
While the nursing home would maintain the property after annexation, the playground would be fenced in at night. Only students of MCA and family members of residents of the nursing home would be allowed on it. The MCA would purchase all of the playground equipment, Porter said.
“I don’t have a problem with moving this up the chain,” Edwards said. “It would be nice to see some concepts. This area is in desperate need of renewal and I look forward to seeing something.”