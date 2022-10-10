MONTICELLO - The Piatt County Clerk’s Office will have extended hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The office will stay open until 7 p.m. for early and grace period voting. Eligibility to vote in the general election to be held Nov. 8 requires voters be registered at their current address.
