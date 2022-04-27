MONTICELLO – County officials say they refuse to pay for a cell phone that was added to the county’s EMA office under a former director.
“The odd thing is that we did have a claim that came through under Sprint which was for an old phone bill,” EMA Director Rob Bross told the EMA committee last week. “We found out that it was the family member of the past director and somehow they added a line onto the EMA phone line for whatever reason. So, I disputed the charge and sent them an e-mail that said we are not using taxpayer funds to fund a private, personal line.”
Bross said he had not been able to talk with anybody in regards to the bill. The bill is for a pink I-Phone 5C that the county does not have in its possession.
The former director, Michael Holmes, was hired in June 2018, but was dismissed in January 2021. He has a pending lawsuit against the county, alleging the county violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act when his pay was cut while on medical leave.
Bross said the past director turned in his phone.
The bill is for $486.73. The account for the phone was closed May 14, 2019.
County officials didn’t blame the phone company for trying to get their money for the amount owed.
Bross told the committee he sent an e-mail to the company explaining why the county was not paying for it.
“This was not an authorized line for the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency/ESDA,” he said. “The previous director appears to have added a personal line to a government account. Other county staff advise they believe this director added a line to the government account for one of his family members. The Piatt County EMA/ESDA does not own a pink I-Phone 5C and will not spend tax funds for a personal debt owed by the previous director.”
There is no knowledge of Holmes or anyone else reimbursing the county for the phone.
“There are lots of problems and we are just dealing with them now,” said committee member Shannon Carroll. “I think the taxpayers would be pretty disappointed in us if we paid for a personal cell phone.”
Efforts to reach Holmes for comment were unsuccessful.