MONTICELLO - Committee meetings for the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency will be held at the EMA offices at the Piatt County Office Building at 1115 N. State St. in Monticello, after a thorough cleaning job and sale of surplus items that were no longer usable.
“It was awful before,” EMA Director Rob Bross said. “It was an embarrassment and I didn’t even enjoy coming to work because of how it looked.”
Bross spent months cleaning the offices, throwing out bags of trash and selling or donating other non-usable items to get the office in shape.
“It was a lot of work, but it needed to be done,” he said. “We need this space to function if we ever have a major event.”
Last week, Bross hosted the committee meeting at the offices.
“It looks great and you have done a good job in cleaning it up,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
The next item on Bross’ agenda is to improve the radio equipment throughout the county.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang is hoping for a grant from Representative Rodney Davis office for $600,000 for a system to cover the entire county. But Bross says he wants to plan for the unexpected.
“God forbid something ever happen to the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “But we do have a radio room here. The radios we have, we can hear on them, but we cannot transmit.”
Bross is proposing that Global Technical Systems Inc., a leading supplier of radios and communication equipment based in Jacksonville, upgrade and repair the current system.
“I want them to take a look at all of that and get it to the point where we can actually use it in case a fire happens or someone hacks into the system or whatever,” Bross said. “Then we can at least use this as a dispatch center until we can get everything fixed.”
Bross said that if something happened where a tornado takes out the sheriff’s office and jail, the dispatchers could go to the EMA office to handle dispatch duties.
“They could at least start working the phones from here,” he said. “But before we can do that, I need to feel comfortable with our equipment.”
Bross said a grant of $8,600 would pay for some of it.
“It’s kind of important to have that working,” said committee member Shannon Carroll.
White Heath Water
Bross said EMA officials are keeping an eye on the situation with the water in White Heath.
On Aug. 16, White Heath Water Works, Inc. announced that something with the iron filter was causing the water to appear yellow/orange in color and asked residents to conserve water.
That evening, officials announced they were looking for a major leaks and that the pumps at the water plant could not keep up with the water usage. They asked resident not to run any water unless it was absolutely necessary.
The pressure pumps were shut down overnight.
The pumps were turned on the following morning, but residents were under a boil order. The boil order was lifted, but residents were asked to conserve water when possible.
On Aug. 23, a well pipe was replaced and a boil order was back in effect.
“I have been monitoring the situation but they have not asked for any help,” Bross said. “If something else goes wrong and they needed our help, we would get in touch with FEMA and help out where we could.”
The boil order has since been lifted.