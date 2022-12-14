MONTICELLO – Law enforcement officials are worried that a grant that would pay for a new radio system for Piatt County will not come through.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang is hoping for a grant requested from Representative Rodney Davis’ to pay for a $600,000 system to cover the entire county. But Davis was defeated in the Nov. 8 election and time is running out on his office’s ability to support the grant request.
Previously, officials have expressed concern with the current radio system, indicating that in some portions of the county, the signals are too weak. Also, local fire districts are unable to communicate with the sheriff’s department.
“It was a community funding project request,” Vogelzang said, “but the outlook is uncertain.”
Vogelzang said that Davis’ assistant, Tyler Cravens had been doing his best to move the grant request forward, but he has since taken another position and the county may have to look for other avenues to pay for the project.
The county currently still has $500,00 in ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funds, however, those funds are already earmarked for the HVAC project at the county’s office building.
Board Chairman Todd Henricks said officials will contact Rep. Mary Miller’s office to see what can be done to help secure the funding.
Trail Blazer’s
request denied
The board also discussed, but denied a request from the Piatt County Trail Blazers.
According to a letter sent to county board officials, the Trail Blazers, had lost money in recent years and Trail Blazers’ board members personally guaranteed a loan to keep them afloat.
Originally founded in 1954, the Piatt County Trail Blazers host community breakfasts, horse shows, barrel races, and the annual junior/high school rodeo association rodeos.
The Trail Blazer’s Board of Directors requested $30,000 in ARPA funds to be able to help pay for the loan and upgrade their facility.
The arena has apparently fallen into disrepair, according to the letter sent to Piatt County, and they are unable to host professional level events.
“We still have ARPA funds remaining, but we have more proposed projects than money available,” said Dustin Harmon, the Bellwether consultant for the county board. “If we approved the Phase 2 of the HVAC system for the office building, that would use the entire funding. If we approved just the radio system and turned down the HVAC project, that also uses the whole allotment. So, it’s a request for ARPA funds. Is there money there? Yes. But are there plans to use that money already? Yes.”
District 2 Board Member Michael Beem said that since it was a private entity, he could not support donating money.
“It seems to me that the other items – the HVAC system and the radios – are with country-run facilities and county-run departments. Is there money someplace else?”
“Not really,” Henricks said. “Our budget is pretty tight. For me, it’s a private entity and once we open the spigot and start handing money out, where do we stop? Soon, you have another not-for-profit requesting money and then another and once you open that door, it is hard to close it.”
Beem agreed, saying that it would be tough to decide what organizations deserved money.
“You are going to start getting asked to decide what is more important, the rodeo or this or that?” he said.
“I am sure we all support this,” District 2 Board Member Gail Jones said, “but I find it hard to do that with ARPA funds.”
“I suggest we just send them a thank you and ‘good luck, we understand your concerns,” Henricks said.
Property assessment
Vogelzang also requested county officials look into the assessed valuation of county-owned buildings including the courthouse, public safety center, and office buildings on North State Street.
“I just want to make sure we are insured for the right amount in case there would be some catastrophic issue, that we make sure we are covered,” he said. “I am not an appraiser and I have numbers that we given to me, but I don’t know how long ago these were done and property changes over the years.”
County officials said they can do some of their own staff work on appraising the property.
Harmon promised to work with the various committees on getting a new assessment completed.