MONTICELLO – In an effort to reduce damages caused by severe weather and other natural and man-made hazards, officials in Piatt County have nearly finalized a multi-jurisdictional all-hazards mitigation plan.
The plan was made available for public review on Dec. 13. The plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey is now available on the Piatt County webpage (https://piatt.gov/all%20hazards%20mitigation%20plan/mitigation_plan.php) and in Room 105 at the Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello. The comment period will remain open through Dec. 30. Public comments received will be used to make any revisions needed before the plan is submitted to the Illinois and Federal Emergency Management Agencies.
“This plan describes how the county and the participating jurisdictions have been impacted by severe weather and other natural and man-made hazards and identifies specific mitigation actions that can be taken to reduce damages to people and property before events occur,” explained Piatt County EMA Director Rob Bross.
The Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee has been conducting working meetings open to the public since November 2021.
The municipalities of Bement, Cisco, Hammond, Mansfield, and Monticello, as well as Monticello Township, Willow Branch Township, Bement CUSD #5, Kirby Medical Center, Cisco Fire Department, Monticello Fire & Rescue, and Mid Piatt Fire Protection District have participated in the planning process.
The committee prepared this plan update with technical assistance from state and federal agencies as well as a consultant specializing in emergency management planning.
“We have identified a lot of the hazards that could hit our communities,” Bross said. “And we can only get that money in case of something happening, if the state sets aside money for it. We can come up with the best plan and not spend any money, but if you don’t do this and file it with the state, you won’t receive any money in case something happens.