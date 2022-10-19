MONTICELLO – Non-union county employees will get a 4% raise during the next fiscal year.
Earlier this month, the personnel committee, which includes all county board members, voted to recommend a 4% increase. The resolution was passed unanimously by the full board last Wednesday.
Dustin Harmon, the county’s administrative consultant from Bellwether, is in the process of completing the next fiscal year budget. He asked each department to submit budget requests for their departments, including proposed raises for employees.
“Some requested three percent, some requested four percent and some requested percentages that were much higher,” he told the personnel committee.
Several department heads aired their views at a previous committee meeting.
“There seems to be a lot of differences, where we have different departments making different amounts, and there seems to be a lot of resentment going back and forth, which is not healthy,” said District One Board Member Jerry Edwards. “What is the best way to bring this into a common, ‘straight-across-the-board’ procedure where it makes it a lot cleaner and easier when it comes to budget time?”
District Three Board Member Randy Shumard agreed.
“When you have this department making $12.25 an hour and this department making $17 per hour, it does create problems because this employee may try to get that employee fired so they can go to work up there,” he said.
“You have some people who have been here a lot longer making the same as someone who just walked in the door, so I think we need to make some changes before budget time comes around next year,” said District Two Board Member Gail Jones.
Harmon warned against spending too much on the increases, but said the county could afford a 4% hike.
“It all comes down to the pot,” Edwards said. “I would love to give everybody a 4 or 5% raise but I know if we can. I don’t know if it is the responsible thing to do.”
Harmon said his preliminary projections indicate the county could afford a 4% increase this year.
Other business
On Wednesday, the county board also approved two special use permits.
Nexamp Solar LLC is planning to develop a 3-MW ground-mounted distributed generation solar garden facility at 703 N. State Route 32 in Cerro Gordo.
The proposed solar garden facility will include solar modules mounted on metal posts and racking, a perimeter fence, gravel access driveways and associated equipment including several poles required for interconnection with the Ameren distribution grid.
The project is expected to create 30 to 40 jobs during construction.
The board also recommended approval of a ground-mounted community solar farm located at 2240 N. 375 East Road in DeLand.
A project area of approximately 36 acres will be affected by construction and operation of the facility.
The board also extended the agreement with Bellwether for administrative services.