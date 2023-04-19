MONTICELLO – Some county officials are looking at solar energy in an effort to save on energy bills.
Tony Kirkman, executive director of the Piatt County Nursing Home told the Building and Grounds Committee earlier this month that he is looking into options and has already reached out to a solar company about the possibilities.
“I am just very interested in to see because with residential properties, there are all sorts of kickbacks for solar and putting up panels and such,” he said. “Most of it is through a tax rebate, and when you are a government entity and non-profit, I don’t know if there are any incentives. We aren’t entering into any contract but we are trying to be wise stewards of the people’s money and if we can draw down the costs and try to find a more environmental and fiscally responsible thing to do, we should look into it.”
Piatt County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder said he is also looking into solar energy.
“We just want to do exploratory research about the public safety building and the office building right now,” he said.
Kirkman said he is looking into a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture called the “Rural Energy for America Program.”
“I would very much like to work with (Doug) because we have a lot of buildings here and so if we can save some money for the county together, that would be a good thing.”