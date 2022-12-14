MONTICELLO – Money designated for a school therapist for the Piatt County Health Department may be redirected toward other expenditures, pending approval by the Piatt County Board.
“There was some money allocated through an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) resolution for an additional school therapist, but sadly, we were not able to retain that school therapist and she has transitioned on,” Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman told the Building and Grounds Committee last week. “There is an outstanding balance in that particular resolution.”
Last month, the board approved $150,000 for expenditures, including losses due to Medicaid loss, but because of the way it was allocated, it cannot be transferred for capital expenses without board approval.
Kirkman said there are several capitol improvement projects that need to be completed including filling in a pothole in the driveway and a leaky roof.
“I’m not asking for a dime more, just for that money to be re-allocated so I can address capital improvements,” he added.
Kirkman said the remaining funds would take care of most of the capital improvement projects that need completed.
The county board will consider the request this week.
Kirkman also told the committee that a second community grant has been received to redo some of the counter tops and cabinets in the Community Day Service Program.
“Now we can actually get appliances which will be nice,” he said.
The grant money –worth $15,000 – will be applied toward the Community Day Service kitchen, that services over 60 adults with disabilities.
“It is a 25-year-old kitchen and we are very excited about that,” he said.
Transportation Committee
Despite higher than expected fuel costs, officials at Piattran report that the elimination of two daily round trips to Rantoul have saved money on gas.
“Our fuel bill has been going down since we haven’t been making the two trips to Rantoul every day,” said Finance Manager Henry Motsegood. “We are saving at least $1,000 a month.”
The trips were established to help with some clients of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
“We just couldn’t charge enough since it was technically out of our service area,” said interim director Tim Gadbury. “It is a three-hour round trip so right away, you are talking three hours in salary for payroll, and then wear and tear on the bus and we calculated it to be about 140 miles for two round trips. We get about 8.2 miles per gallon on any vehicle we drive and we were charging .32 cents a mile.”
The committee also approved a staff Christmas party and bonuses for the employees.