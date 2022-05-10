MONTICELLO – Piatt County Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter will continue looking into the potential costs of updates and upgrades necessary at the Piatt County Nursing Home and Maple Point, the county’s assisted living facility.
That will include putting the project out for bids and bringing his findings to the county’s finance committee.
Last month, a consultant, Jim Gleason of GHR Engineers and Associates of Champaign, told the committee that more than $1 million in repairs, updates and upgrades were necessary, including the installation of a generator.
The county is expected to pay some of the generator through a $215,000 grant from Rodney Davis’ office and some money should still be available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Porter said he discussed the nursing home issues with County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether.
“He said that he felt like the nursing home deserved a shot to pitch the need, given the tie-in the electrical system has with the HVAC system,” Porter said.
Porter plans to attend the next finance meeting to request the necessary funding.
Foundation may help
Porter also told the committee that the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation has expressed interest in helping to fund the generator.
“They are interested in funding that project,” Porter said. “Maple Point does have a reserve enough to do half of it, if they wanted to and the Foundation is willing to pick up the rest of the project.”
The Foundation supports the tradition of quality living for older adults served by the Nursing Home, its outreach programs and Maple Point. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation established in 1986 for the purpose of receiving and administering gifts to the Nursing Home and its programs. Donations to the Foundation provide equipment, capital improvements and “extras’ for the direct benefit of residents.
“They had a project for an outside space they had allocated money for Maple Point,” Porter said.
The city halted a proposed project deck project because it would have to be built over a retention pond. Another proposed project to build a porch-like addition onto the front failed because no contractors bid on the project.
Committee members will work with Porter to continue to gather more information on the cost of the project and talking with Foundation officials about funding opportunities.
The committee told Porter to get estimates for the project so the county could move forward with as much information as possible.
“The more knowledge we have before going into a finance committee meeting, the better,” said committee member Shannon Carroll. “I don’t think we need to delay this anymore.”
Inflation impact
During public comment, Tom Corbin asked Porter about the impact the current rise in inflation is having on the nursing home.
“Inflation is really chewing me up,” Corbin said. “I’m wondering how it is affecting the nursing home. I have heard other facilities – assisted living, memory care places – are raising rates and I was just wondering how Piatt County is doing and is that in the thinking for the rest of the year.”
Porter said the nursing home is being affected by inflation.
“You can see it most readily in the food,” he said. “Our dietary manager is trying to do everything she can including trying to negotiate a contract with a newer vender because it is like any business, but food vendors are notorious for doing the shell game where they shift the costs up and down on different items to break even.”
But rates could increase before the end of the year, he cautioned.
“We wanted to avoid that, but I don’t think we are going to be able to,” he added. “What the percentage would be, I don’t know. I want to experience a month or two without Covid to see where our expenses and revenues lie. My guess is that what we will find is that in August, we will have to make some type of move.”