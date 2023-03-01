MONTICELLO – Piatt County’s All Hazards Mitigation Plan has been approved by the state and is now awaiting approval from the county board and local government entities.
A committee, headed by EMA Director Rob Bross which included first responders and county fire chiefs finalized the plan last fall. It was then forwarded to the state for approval.
The municipalities of Bement, Cisco, Hammond, Mansfield, and Monticello, as well as Monticello Township, Willow Branch Township, Bement CUSD #5, Kirby Medical Center, Cisco Fire Department, Monticello Fire & Rescue, and Mid Piatt Fire Protection District have participated in the planning process.
The Committee began work in November 2021 to update the plan. The plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
“There has been at least $11.8 million in verified property damages and $32.1 million in crop damages caused by severe weather events in the County. Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our updated Plan will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities,” Bross said.
The purchase and distribution of NOAA weather radios to Piatt County residents in areas without storm sirens is among the list of activities county officials would like to see accomplished in the next two to five years.
Other proposed plans include subscribing to an automated emergency notification system to establish a communications community lifeline. The county currently uses Hyper-Reach, but officials have suggested that the system has not been used to its full potential.
Also proposed by county officials: Install hardening materials (shatter resistant/shatter-proof windows, hail resistant doors/shingles) at the Piatt County Nursing Home and to reinforce the nursing home’s roof and include an anchoring system to increase building resistance to high winds; retrofit the Livingston Center for use as an emergency shelter; develop a database of access and functional needs populations within the county in order to identify the best method to alert these individuals to hazardous events and develop a plan that identifies sheltering options; and to become a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) participating agency. MABAS is a mutual aid response system for fire, EMS and specialized incident operational teams.
All of those projects and several others could be funded through outside sources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and have a window to complete below five years.
Monticello officials suggested performing point repairs and/or slip lining of sanitary sewer system to eliminate stormwater infiltration, improve capacity, function and reliability of the city’s sewer system; and distribute public information materials to residents that detail the risks to live and property.
The Monticello Fire and Rescue District proposed building a community safe room with a backup generator and HVAC units that can serve as a warming and cooling center.
The county board is expected to vote on the plan in March.
The last mitigation plan for the county was updated 10 years ago.