MONTICELLO – The county may be stuck with a mass notification alert system for another year, which includes the $5,300 annual cost.
Earlier this month, EMA Director Rob Bross told the EMA Committee the county has used Hyper-Reach since 2020, but there was no line item in the current budget to renew the contract.
The committee decided not to recommend renewing the contract until funds could be found to pay for the system, which notifies county residents of weather alerts, emergency or critical events and public safety notices.
But last week, in a special meeting of the committee, Bross announced that the county owed Hyper-Reach $5,300 because the contract signed two years ago, included a 30-day notice to opt out.
No notice was given and other county officials were not aware of the deal.
“Since we did not cancel, it automatically renews,” Bross said.
Bross said Hyper-Reach sent a copy of the contract which was signed on April 3, 2020 by former director Mike Holmes and then Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades. Rhoades is now the Piatt County resident judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.
The county expected to get reimbursed for the $5,300 under Covid-19 grants. However, since the system was never used for a Covid-19 update, the county was not eligible to receive reimbursement.
“I understand we didn’t budget for it, but I think they have us in a corner,” Bross said. “The kicker is that we have a contract.”
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer questioned whether Rhoades and Holmes had the authority to sign such a deal. The funds to pay for the system came of the county’s general fund the past two years.
“I ran this by (State’s Attorney Sarah Perry) and she said that if it’s in black and white and signed, we are kind of stuck with it,” Bross added. “I am not saying I agree with that. I am not saying I like that. I am just telling you how it is. But I don’t like to break contracts. I don’t think that is a position we want the county to be in.”
Spencer questioned whether Rhoades had the authority to sign the contract, saying the county board never received the contract.
“Did Sarah say anything abaout picking up the cost since her office signed off on it?” he asked.
“Who has the authority to spend money for the county? Who can bind the county to contracts? I think it should be the county board.”
Spencer and Bross will meet with Perry to try and find a solution.
“We will go and meet with Sarah and explain that the person who signed this had no authority to sign it,” Spencer said. “We will see what Sarah thinks. I know it is kind of a Hail Mary pass.”
The check is due, but Bross offered to call Hyper-Reach and explain that the county board has issues with the deal and will ask for a 30-day extension in paying.
There had been 1,430 people sign up for the alert system, about 8.5% of the county’s residents.