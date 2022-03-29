MONTICELLO — Monticello school superintendent Vic Zimmerman did not go as far as to say COVID-19 precautions were completely over, but told the school board March 23, “it’s as normal as we can be” at this time.
“We are doing no more masking required, it is just recommended. We are trying to social distance as much as possible in the schools; we are not doing any contact tracing, we are not requiring anyone to quarantine. It is going pretty well right now.”
In-house COVID testing being offered Mondays through Thursdays ended last week, mostly due to low turnout.
“This (last) week we had one test Monday, one test Tuesday, zero tests today (Wednesday), “ Zimmerman said.
He said the testing program could be brought back if the need returns.
Washington Elementary Principal Emily Weidner said staff there will also focus on the social and emotional needs of students as the two-year pandemic has the appearance of winding down.
“We kind of have a staff-driven initiative right now to look at our social and emotional learning, based on COVID needs. So teachers are looking at different options for social and emotional learning programs to use in the classroom,” Weidner said.
“I’m excited about that, because I like to see us know what’s going on with our students and respond to it.”
Maintenance, tech projects
The board approved a list of summer maintenance projects. Zimmerman said the list is typical of most summers, as school crews take advantage of not having students in the buildings.
Some of the projects will include:
—Strip and seal the terrazzo floors at the high school;
— sand, seal and paint the gym floors at the middle school and White Heath Elementary, seal the Washington School and Sievers Center gym floors, and refinish the Moore gym floor;
— repair the middle school roof, which was damaged by ice;
— reseal the White Heath and high school parking lots; and
— install fencing on the front lawn of White Heath so that it can be used as an activity space.
Additional projects could be added at the April board meeting, including a boiler replacement for Lincoln school, installation of acoustic tile in the middle school gymnasium and possible elevator work at the high school. Zimmerman said he is waiting on more firm estimates before submitting those to the board for approval.
Board members also approved $218,890 in technology purchases for 2022-23, including a lease buy of 330 Chromebooks, four Chromebook carts, the purchase of some smart boards, and machine replacement for computer labs at the middle school and Washington Elementary.
Zimmerman said the list is more expansive this year since $51,000 in COVID relief money is being used to help fund it.
“Just about every request that was made is going to be able to be honored this year, so we’re happy about that,” he said.
In other action, the school board:
— accepted the resignations of: Bradd Garrett, part-time custodian; Bryan Hartman, middle school head cross country coach; Amy Hoss, middle school assistant cross country coach; Brad Noe, high school assistant track coach; Jennifer Traynor, high school assistant volleyball coach;
— approved the hiring of: John Arnold, middle school assistant wrestling coach; Kristin Cothern, district special education administrator; Grant March and Ed Mennenga, high school special education; Amanda Ryder, White Heath Elementary principal; and Chelsi Thomas, Washington Elementary assistant principal; Cody Tiedmann and Alison Saldaris, middle school talent show co-sponsors;
— approved first-year teachers for second year rehire: Max Barrows, Julie Ditmars, Mackenzie Klein, Traesha McCool, Tessa Meinders, Jenn Shore, Katlyn Smith, Brittany Taylor, Jenna Vaughan, Sarah Williams;
— approved second-year teachers for third year rehire: Annie Anderson, Andrea Dunlap, Allyson Garrett, Anne Patterson, Kristin Pyatt, Katilynn Hearn, Tara Stetson, Haley Yetter;
— approved third-year teachers for fourth year rehire: Katie Fulton, Shayla Fountain, Christina Guarnieri, Elizabeth Maske, Amber Goebel, Jennifer Traynor, Hannah Murrey, Megan Garrett, Brittney Ryan, Stephen Kirk;
— approved second-year tenure (PERA) for Carie Hughes;
— approved fourth-year tenure for Christyn Biswell, Alicia Burge, Brad Curry, Lauren Richardson and Alycia Holmes;
— approved the transfer of Brooke Voss from White Heath media specialist to White Heath fifth grade teacher;
— approved the retirement of middle school media aide Brenda Lambert;
— approved the retirement of Kim Alleson, middle school art teacher, at the end of the 2025-26 school year;
— approved leaves of absence for Chelsea Ehrhardt, high school Spanish; and Elizabeth Maske, middle school sixth grade;
— approved volunteer high school volunteer baseball coach Ray Wichus;
— approved a change to the this year’s calendar to accommodate for a pair of snow days. It adds two days to the school year, which will now end Friday, May 27.
The school district also observed e-learning district wide for four days, but those do not need to be made up on the calendar;
— was told this year’s summer school will include a single, four-day session of three hours per day for elementary school children, along with a life skills session. There will also be a smaller offering for middle school, and credit recovery at the high school; and
— heard from middle school principal that the seventh grade volleyball team finished the season with an 18-6 record, while the eighth graders ended with a 19-3 mark. Four wrestlers — Zeke Young, Nate Darnell, Drake Weeks and Colton Shubert— also advanced to the state meet, with Young and Darnell earning all-state honors due to their performance there.