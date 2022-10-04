MONTICELLO – Crews are continuing to work on improving city streets, the city council learned last week.
“I have heard from some residents about damage to their cars because of potholes on State Street,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Tammy Sebens.
Crews were patching some of those potholes last week, explained City Adminstrator Terry Summers.
“They were working on State Street and Grant Street among others,” he said.
On Monday, the council approved some preliminary and design engineering services for a hot mix resurfacing project for a portion of State Street.
“The work will also include cold milling and pavement patching,” Planning and Development Director Jim Grabarczyk told the council. “Deteriorated existing combination concrete curb and gutter will be removed and replaced as needed.”
The work will be two-thirds of a mile from Livingston Street to Lone Beech Road.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $200,000.
In other action, the council also approved a measure to issue revenue bonds to finance and refinance the costs of a project for Foundation Therapy and Wellness Capital.
Earlier this year representatives from Kirby Medical Center approached city staff regarding the City of Monticello acting as the “conduit” to issue revenue bonds in the amount of $10 million for the therapy and wellness capital project at Sage Crossing.
Summers said city staff consulted with city attorneys, Ancel Glink, as well as Kings Financial Consulting Inc. The revenue bond payments are the sole responsibility of the borrower, the Foundation Therapy & Wellness Capital.
“The issuance of the bonds are subject to agreements between the city, the borrower and the purchaser, First Mid Bank and Trust,” Summers said. “There is no impact for the city and doesn’t put the city at risk of anything. The issuance of these bonds will not interfere with any financial plans that the City Council may consider in the future involving the city issuing bonds of our own.”
Officials from the Kirby Medical Center told city officials that by taking this action, Kirby Medical Center can save up to 30% on interest for the project.