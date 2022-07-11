Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire early Monday morning about two miles north of Monticello on the Monticello-DeLand blacktop. Crews from Monticello, Bement, DeLand, Mid-Piatt and Seymour were among those called to the scene in the early morning hours. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Apperson reported it was a machine shed filled with hay and farm equipment. Traffic was rerouted on the Monticello-DeLand blacktop around the fire. Officials report the road will be closed for most of Monday.
Kevin Barlow/PCJR