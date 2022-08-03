An aerial applicator (crop duster) comes out from behind the grain elevator in DeLand to make a pass over a field just outside of the village on Monday morning (July 25). It has been a dry and hot summer, and according to the United States Department of Agriculture, last week, Corn condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 17 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 18 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming reached 55 percent, compared to the five-year average of 69 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 20 percent, compared to the five-year average of 36 percent. Soybean condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 46 percent good, and 15 percent excellent.
