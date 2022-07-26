MONTICELLO – Amber Oberheim knew what to expect as she pedaled her bicycle toward Monticello July 15 along with 90 other participants in Cycle Across Illinois, a charity bicycle ride from Alton to Bridgeview benefitting the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.
It was cloudy and raining, but she knew that waiting back at the Monticello High School would be her supporters, those who have meant so much to her during the past year.
“I knew every face here,” Oberheim said, “because they have been supporting us from the beginning.”
Amber’s husband, Chris Oberheim was a Champaign Police Officer on May 19, 2021 when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign.
Between July 14 and 17, Amber and her three daughters pedaled 355 miles with the charity on a ride that started in Alton in southern Illinois, and ended in Bridgeview in northern Illinois.
With a month to go before the deadline to collect donations, an estimated $118,000 had been raised.
The Oberheims received help from the Concerns of Police Survivors soon after her husband’s death and has been a part of the organization since.
“On May 19, 2021, they showed up, held us up, and they haven’t left our sides since then,” she said, crediting the group for her family’s trip to take part in National Police Week activities in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. “It was great to honor the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and it was a privilege for us to meet other family members and survivors. That was a week we will never forget.”
Chris Oberheim was one of 13 officers recognized on the bike route this year. The tour took them through Decatur, Monticello and Champaign.
“Chris was an officer in Decatur and we stopped at the church where we had the services, and our Decatur Police family had a nice lunch for us,” Amber said. “Then coming to Monticello where Chris and I called home for the last 15 or so years, it is special, because I recognize all of these faces. It is great to see the support that the families in the other towns get, but this town is my town and these people are my people and they make us feel so loved and it’s great to see everybody out here.”
About 100 people showed up in Monticello to encourage the riders who stopped for a break, at which time, a dedication to honor Chris was read.
Special feeling
“It’s a special feeling when we arrive in the hometown of one of the officers we are honoring,” said Kelly Kraeger, a volunteer, fundraiser and spokeswoman for the group. “I love the fact that they support their communities and support the families affected by this in their communities. It shows a lot of love and that is what they need after they lose a loved one like this.”
Kraeger knows firsthand what the families are going through. She lost her brother, Illinois State Trooper Brian McMillen in 2007.
“This four-day journey is long, it’s physically draining and it’s mentally draining,” she said. “But when we come into a town and we hear people screaming and we see the signs and flags, that helps us.”
On Friday, the second day of the bike ride, the group traveled 107 miles. McMillen was the first officer honored that day, during a stop in Illiopolis.
The Decatur Police Department lined the entire street with signs and police cars. Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, who died March 25, 2021, was honored at Long Creek. Stops in Cerro Gordo and Bement were next.
“On the way from Bement to Monticello, I was talking with another rider and telling him our story because it helps me so much,” Amber said. “At this point in time, your body really hurts from riding, so to be able to have a conversation with someone about something like that, can take your mind someplace else. Then, before you know it, you are at your next stop.”
Amber started training for the event in February, with a consistent workout program designed for the 355-mile trip.
“I lifted weights three times a week and did cardio twice a week,” she said. “The girls and I have been riding our bikes on every country road around here for the last six weeks or so, getting some time in the saddle. We have trained for it, but I don’t think you really know what to expect until you are doing it.”
In 2005, the Cycle Across Illinois was started as a memorial and fundraising bicycle ride across the state. The riders and support members are a group of survivors, police officers and supporters.