Oberheims Bike into Monticello

More than 90 cyclists participated in the 18th annual Cycle Across Illinois, a charity bicycle ride from Alton to Bridgeview to benefit the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors. Amber Oberheim and her four daughters led the group into Monticello on Friday. They pedaled over 355 miles Thursday through Sunday. The Piatt County Journal-Republican will have a full story on the event in the July 27 edition.

Trending Food Videos