DELAND – Results from student achievement data for math and reading have administrators at DeLand-Weldon confident that students are progressing in the right direction.
“Overall in kindergarten through fifth grade, our reading growth is 95% and our math growth is 84% of students who have shown growth,” said Jill Collins, elementary principal.
Students are tested three times per year, including once in the fall, to establish a baseline. Students are tested again in December before the holiday break, and then in May at the end of the school year.
Middle School and High School Principal Matt Goldman said the sixth-graders through senior students also received good reports.
“We have five students in the top 10% nationally as far as their reading level,” Goldman said. “I think that is important information for parents and students to know.”
Goldman said that the students have challenged themselves after receiving positive feedback about their ranking.
“Kids are starting to get competitive with this and not with each other, but with themselves,” he added. “They want to know where they are at and they want to improve. We know that kids who track their own data and grades tend to do better so we are trying to bring that to the forefront.”
Goldman said that a previous focus on reading has paid dividends and now, more of a focus will be put on math.
Goldman said the district’s students showed an average level in growth in math.
“Overall, we are seeing growth, but I would like to see that increase even higher,” he said.
There are two students in the top 10% nationally in reading for the middle school students.
“We see the same results in middle school with average growth,” he said. “The data confirms that we are focusing in the right area. We are seeing what we expected to see.”
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said he was also pleased with the results.
“I am really excited about these numbers, but I am always concerned, for example, when I see 92% achieving growth in early math for kindergarten, but what are we doing for the 8% who are not?” he said. “My goal is that every student show growth and so when we get these numbers, we look to see what we can do to help those who need it. …. But I think we are definitely headed in the right direction.”
Superintendent search
The district remains on schedule for hiring a new superintendent this spring.
Interviews with up to six candidates will start later this month and a second round of interviews will be scheduled for the top two or three candidates in February. Holmes has held the job on an interim basis since June. A new superintendent is expected to be hired and start July 1.