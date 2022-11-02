MONTICELLO – Two Monticello seniors have been named as recipients of the SAR and DAR awards for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jonathan “Jack” David Brown is this year’s recipient of the SAR award. He has been very active in high school as a member of the MHS Football Team, MHS Track & Field, FFA, National Honor Society, Choir, Madrigals and the CEO program, as well as being employed by the Piatt County Forest Preserve Park District.
In his spare time, Jack enjoys hunting, fishing, grilling, farming and listening to music.
His future plan after high school is to attend college and pursue a degree in farm management with a minor in ag finance or accounting.
Jack is the son of David Brown and Beth Brown of Monticello.
Kathryn “Katie” Mesplay Katie is this year’s recipient of the DAR award. She has been involved in many activities during her high school career including MHS Cross Country, MHS Swim, MHS Soccer, MHS Golf, Student Council, Pep Club, Spanish Club, LifeSavers, FCA Leader, St. Philomena Youth Group, National Honor Society, Representative at Illini Girls State, as well as being employed by the Monticello Family Aquatic Center as a Lifeguard and Swim Coach.
In her spare time, Katie enjoys reading, going for bike rides and spending time with friends and family. Her future plan after high school includes attending a four-year university to study nursing.
Katie is the daughter of Mark and Rebecca Mesplay of Monticello.