MONTICELLO – A vote on a proposed wind farm for Piatt County will not come until at least March.
The full board met Feb. 8, but officials said Board Chairman Todd Henricks was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue and not able to attend the meeting. As a result, a vote on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm for northern Piatt County was not placed on the agenda.
“Todd is dealing with a health issue and we don’t really want to rush that,” said Dustin Harmon, the operations consultant for Bellwether, the county’s consultation firm. “We have other things going and there was talk about having a special board meeting and so without having a full board and without having our chairman, I would suggest we move it to the March meeting.”
Board members agreed with pushing the decision back and holding a special meeting to do solely with the wind farm issue.
“I would agree with pushing it back to March, and I don’t want to have the wind farm discussion during a regular board meeting,” said Board Member Mike Beem. “I think we may have a large number of people wanting to make a public comment and even though they are limited to five minutes each, if you have 12 people, that could be an hour. I would favor having it like a week after the regular board meeting and having it at the community center to accommodate what I would expect to be more people.”
Last year, Apex submitted an 1,800-page special use permit to build a 300 MW wind farm in Goose Creek, Sangamon and Blue Ridge townships. After listening to 14 nights of testimony and three additional nights of explanation and discussion, the ZBA voted to send the project to the full county board for a vote, but without a positive recommendation.
The vote was unanimous as board members cited property loss values, potential health issues and the negative impact on non-participating residents as factors in recommending the application be denied.
“I do think that it is important to try and get it done sooner rather than vs. later,” Beem said. “I don’t want to speed things up to the point where somebody doesn’t feel prepared, but I feel like trying to get it done within the month of March is a good idea.”
Beem added that Apex officials have been “fairly patient.”
Board member Jerry Edwards thanked the ZBA and county officials for their work so far.
“This has been a very arduous process,” he said.
Board Member Kathleen Piatt also complimented the witnesses who testified.
“I would add my appreciation and also compliment for the way I think all of these hearings have been conducted,” she said. “It was done orderly and people spoke intelligently and were articulate. There was no shrillness. It was just a compliment to our county makeup and to folks committed to our county and its well-being. especially want to thank (Zoning Officer Keri Nusbaum) and (ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax) for their work, as well as the entire zoning board.”
Road use agreements
Lawyers for Apex Energy are working with county officials to finalize road use agreements, in the event the wind farm is approved, said Piatt County Engineer Eric Seibring.
“We met (Feb. 7) and it was the first time both parties were involved on the road use agreements,” he said. “Their attorneys and our attorneys have been working back and forth for several months. I was pleasantly surprised with the progress we made.”
Details are still being resolved but another meeting is set for March 2, he said, and he believes that most of the major issues will be ironed out by then.
Resolution on gun ban
The board also passed a resolution opposing Illinois General Assembly House Amendment 2 of SB2226.
Last month, Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang joined dozens of other sheriffs in Illinois who have promised not to enforce the newly-enacted assault weapons ban, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of Illinois and requires owners of such weapons to register them with local law enforcement before the end of 2023.
The bill is now being reviewed by the judicial system.
Board members agreed that passing a resolution does very little.
“It’s not binding and it is my understanding that it won’t trump any law,” Beem said. “A resolution doesn’t do much. It’s just the county board saying we don’t support the state bill at the end of the day.”
Piatt was the lone vote against the resolution.
“The ruling is in the court system which is where I think it should be,” she said.
New garage for Piattran
The board approved a new site location for a proposed Piattran garage. The state has previously approved an $800,000 grant to build the garage which would be located in front of the Piatt County Mental Health Building.
“They don’t have room to put all of the buses inside and there have been issues with having catalytic converters stolen,” Edwards said.
The proposed garage will be 40 X 60 feet, although Piattran officials are hopeful the state will increase funding since the price of material has risen since the grants were initially funded.